Super Rugby: NZ Rugby keen to break Aussie impasse as Fijian Drua, Moana Pasifika suffer

New Zealand Rugby is open to an eight-team finals series in a revamped 12-team, single-table Super Rugby, a move that would guarantee Australian participation at the sharp end of the tournament and address fears about a lopsided competition.

Stuff also understands that the window for the 12-team competition means there will not be time for a ‘full’ home-and-away format consisting of 22 regular games, although Australia has been successful in a bid to start the competition one week earlier than New Zealand's preferred date.

Under the format, each team will play each other once and some teams twice, meaning there is room to make the draw more amenable to Australian sides with two derbies against their own sides, while avoiding repeat fixture against teams such as the Crusaders.

The flexibility of that format reflects the desire in New Zealand to get the competition nailed down, after planning ran into a brick wall following a new proposal by Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan last month.

Stuff also understands that the impasse is now having a material impact on the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika franchises, who have been caught in the trans-Tasman crossfire.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The performance of Fiji against the All Blacks on Saturday will add weight to the case for the Fijian Drua's inclusion in Super Rugby.

Well-placed sources have told Stuff that recruitment for the two new teams has gone on hold for the past few weeks, dramatically hampering their ability to build competitive squads for the 2022 competition.

The initial plan was for the new franchises to be given unconditional licences by the end of June, but they are now dealing in a highly uncertain environment that is affecting their ability to attract players.

An eight-team finals format would mean that most teams would likely have something to play for until the latter stages of the competition, and although the purists would no doubt prefer a straight, four-team semifinal format, it reflects NZ Rugby's willingness to understand at least some of Australia's concerns.

However, it is NZ Rugby's firm position that it wants a single-table format, not the conference model raised by McLennan.

A conference model was used during Super Rugby doomed expansion years, and there was sufficient evidence to show that it was unpopular with fans, who raised questions about the integrity of the competition and how easy it was to follow.

The tense discussions over the future of Super Rugby reflect a difficult time for the NZ Rugby-Rugby Australia relationship.

Stuff understands that both parties have sympathy for each other's positions, but are being pulled in different by the needs and wants of their respective domestic markets.

Super Rugby is not the only loose end to be tied up between NZ Rugby and Rugby Australia.

The Bledisloe Cup contract that guarantees three tests a year, instead of two, finishes at the end of the year, and a renewal of the deal is not yet in place.

That raises the prospect that a two-test Bledisloe format could return in 2022, although it remains a valuable part of the calendar for both parties.