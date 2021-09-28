Super Rugby: Chiefs keep Clayton McMillan as head coach as Warren Gatland returns in new role

Clayton McMillan will remain Chiefs coach as Warren Gatland returns in a director of rugby role.

Warren Gatland says his return in a new director of rugby role is “about what’s best for the Chiefs”.

The Hamilton-based Super Rugby franchise are retaining Clayton McMillan as head coach after he stepped into Gatland's shoes in an interim role for the 2021 season.

Gatland signed a four-year deal as Chiefs coach, starting last season, but had a year off while he coached the British and Irish Lions on their tour to South Africa.

CHIEFS RUGBY The Chiefs have announced a new coaching structure, keeping Clayton McMillan as coach after Warren Gatland’s return.

McMillan led the Chiefs to the Super Rugby Aotearoa final in Gatland’s absence and the former Bay of Plenty coach will remain in charge of the team in 2022, the Chiefs announced on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Aotearoa: What next for Clayton McMillan if the Chiefs win the title?

* Super Rugby: 'Neither have a massive ego' - Chiefs address coaching conundrum

* Super Rugby: Clayton McMillan's tight team culture credited for Chiefs' big turnaround



In a new coaching structure, Gatland has been appointed director of rugby after his return from leading the Lions in their 2-1 series defeat against the world champion Springboks.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Clayton McMillan has held his role as Chiefs head coach.

“No one was prouder than I was with the gains made by the Chiefs during 2021. It was outstanding to see both individuals and the group grow and achieve success and that includes Clayton, who brought his vision and mana to the head coach role,” Gatland said in a statement.

“I am excited at the prospect of working with Clayton and the other coaches to build on those foundations as we strive for success in the new Super Rugby Pacific in 2022.”

Gatland’s first season as Chiefs coach in 2020 ended with eight successive losses in the inaugural Super Rugby Aotearoa, with McMillan in the background, shadowing the coaching staff.

McMillan improved their fortunes this year and snapped the franchise’s record losing streak (11 matches), winning five matches on the bounce before losing the Aotearoa final 24-13 against the Crusaders in May.

Injuries then blighted their campaign, as well as a difficult travel schedule because of Covid-19 complications, and the Chiefs finished fifth as the lowest-ranked Kiwi side in Super Rugby trans-Tasman after a costly loss to the Queensland Reds.

Chiefs chief executive Michael Collins said the new coaching model would allow them to get the best out of McMillan and Gatland.

David Rogers/Getty Images Warren Gatland is getting back to Super Rugby business after his time away with the British & Irish Lions in South Africa.

“Gatty’s vast experience and knowledge from provincial, Super and international rugby means he is uniquely placed to help develop Clayton as a head coach and support our wider coaching framework,” Collins said in a statement.

“Clayton demonstrated this year both with the Chiefs in Super Rugby Aotearoa and with the Māori All Blacks that he is ready to progress.”

Collins said Gatland’s new role would focus on supporting the coaching staff while shaping and growing the rugby and high-performance programmes.

He compared it to the structure the Chiefs had when they won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013, with former All Blacks coach Wayne Smith in a support role for former head coach Dave Rennie.

In January, the Chiefs announced that McMillan had committed to the franchise as an assistant for 2022 and 2023.

But he will remain head coach after an impressive first season.

“Having lived my life in the Chiefs region, I am a Chiefs man through and through and like Gats I want to see the Chiefs back at the top of the Super Rugby table,” McMillan said in a statement.

“As I have said previously, we complement each other well and one of the major attractions for me when I joined the club was to work alongside Gats and benefit from his immense knowledge and experience.

“We are committed to working together to position the Chiefs for sustained success and I can’t wait to get started.”