Super Rugby: Moana Pasifika lays down roots at Mt Smart Stadium

Pasifika Super Rugby fans in Auckland can have something to look forward to when the season starts next year with the announcement of Mt Smart Stadium as the Moana Pasifika team’s home ground.

Moana Pasifika signed agreements with Auckland Unlimited to call the ground’s training facility and 25,000-capacity stadium home for the seasons from 2022 to 2028.

The Moana Pasifika team would be the second Super Rugby team based in Auckland, with the Blues at Eden Park. Mt Smart is also home to the NZ Warriors NRL team.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Moana Pasifika was officially included in next year’s Super Rugby competition with the Fiji Drua side. (File image)

Moana Pasifika patron, Tuifa’asisina Sir Bryan Williams said it was good to finally lay some roots for the new team before the start of the season.

“We’ve worked extremely hard to get to this point, and to have a sense of home and place to continue building our unique brand in the world’s most competitive professional competition is huge,” Williams said.

Marc Shannon/Phototek Mt Smart Stadium is also the home ground of NRL team, NZ Warriors.

“It’s not lost on us that Mt Smart/Rarotonga has been the name of the warriors since 1995 when they too began their journey as a start-up franchise.”

Moana Pasifika and Fiji Drua were the two new Pacific franchises in the Super Rugby competition, joining the existing 10 teams from both sides of the Tasman.

The Drua side would be based in Australia, because of Fiji’s ongoing Covid-19 situation and closed international borders.

Williams said Moana Pasifika couldn’t wait to welcome their fans to Mt Smart Stadium.

“We know that our community of supporters know this venue well, and we know they will bring intense passion, colour and energy when they come out in numbers to support their team.

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images The Fiji Drua side will be based in Australia for the Super Rugby season. (File image)

“We can’t wait to welcome fans to our new home, their fale.”

While the team would be based in New Zealand, Williams said they hoped to play some of their games in the islands, when travel opened safely.

“Our intention is to play games in Samoa and Tonga and expand our presence across our Moana.

“To grow the game in the Pacific, we need to inspire our young players from an early age. They’ll see their heroes run out on the field in Moana Pasifika colours and believe that they can be just like them when they grow up.”

The Super Rugby season kicks off in February.

“It’s taken us 26 years to get here, so we intend to make it a really special celebration and we look forward to kicking off the new competition in style.”