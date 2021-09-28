Super Rugby Pacific: Fijian Drua lure New Zealand-born Tasman lock Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta

Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta carries the ball into contact against Auckland in the NPC final last year.

The Fijian Drua have unveiled their next five signings, including hard-charging Tasman lock Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, who grew up in Te Araroa on the East Coast and has Māori and Fijian heritage.

The 23-year-old helped the Mako to Premiership titles in 2019 and 20 and trained with the Crusaders during the preseason earlier this year, but the switch to the Drua means he has his eyes on a test berth with Fiji.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Meli Derenalagi competes for the ball against Japan at the Olympic Games in July.

“It is an honour and a remarkable accomplishment for us to have Te Ahiwaru declare his eligibility for the Flying Fijians and join the Fijian Drua for Super Rugby,” Fiji Rugby general manager of high performance Simon Raiwalui said in a statement.

“He is a powerhouse forward, aggressive in both attack and defence, and is just as effective at lock as he is in the backrow.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett can become indispensable

* Super Rugby: Chiefs keep Clayton McMillan as head coach as Warren Gatland returns in new role

* How Wallabies tormentor Beauden Barrett helped shape Samu Kerevi into one of the world's best centres

* Super Rugby Pacific: Fijian Drua unveil former ABs skill coach Mick Byrne as head coach



“We will benefit from his experience over a number of seasons with Tasman Mako, which includes back-to-back NPC Premiership wins.

“As a professional coming through an elite New Zealand pathway right from high school Te Ahiwaru has a lot to offer, especially to the younger members in our squad.”

Olympics gold medallist Ratu Meli Derenalagi, 12-cap test player Serupepeli Vularika, and two home-grown players, prop Meli Tuni and wing Vinaya Habosi were the other players announced on Tuesday.

Derenalagi is a highly regarded 195cm backrow prospect, who is 23 years old but has already captained the national Sevens side.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta looks on during a Crusaders training session in Christchurch in February.

The Drua, who will be coached by former All Blacks skills coach Mick Byrne, have now signed 10 players for Super Rugby Pacific in 2022.

Meanwhile, Moana Pasifika have confirmed that Mt Smart Stadium will be their long-term home, signing a deal with Auckland Unlimited from 2022-2028.

“We’ve worked extremely hard to get to this point, and to have a sense of home and place to continue building our unique brand in the world’s most competitive professional competition is huge,“ patron Tuifa’asisina Sir Bryan Williams said in a statement.

“It’s not lost on us that Mt Smart/Rarotonga has been the home of the Warriors since 1995 when they too began their journey as a start-up franchise.

“It’s a real privilege and honour to be welcomed into this iconic sports facility and share space with a team that has forged a special place in our sporting landscape and in the hearts and minds of so many.

“We know that our community of supporters know this venue well, and we know they will bring intense passion, colour and energy when they come out in numbers to support their team. We can’t wait to welcome fans to our new home, their fale.”

The Warriors will spend the 2022 season based in Redcliffe, northern Brisbane.

However, once there is more certainty about the border later in the year, the team will look to make hit-and-run missions to play some games at Mt Smart Stadium, arriving a couple of days before games and returning to Australia straight afterwards.