Sir Bryan Williams says New Zealand Rugby's attitude towards Pasifika has finally changed

Aaron Mauger reveals how Sir Bryan Williams and Sir Michael Jones persuaded him to take the Moana Pasifika job.

During three decades of advocacy on behalf of Pasifika rugby, and people, Sir Bryan Williams became used to banging his head against brick walls, or hearing encouraging but essentially empty words that weren’t backed up by action.

Some of those words may even have come from New Zealand Rugby, whose critics have long argued it hasn’t done enough to help Pasifika rugby.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson, left, and Sir Bryan Williams at the official welcome ceremony for the NZ Rugby Pasifika engagement manager at Auckland University in July.

But, something has changed, Sir Bryan says. There has been an attitude shift at NZ Rugby, with the most obvious example of that being Moana Pasifika’s inclusion in Super Rugby Pacific from 2022 onwards.

“I have noticed a big change in attitude, and I've got to say I’m very grateful for it,” Sir Bryan told Stuff. “A few of us have been asking for changes to be made, but without that change of attitude we wouldn’t have got this anywhere near over the line.

“I believe they that certainly see that [the benefits for the whole game]. But one only has to look at the make-up of the All Blacks team, or the makeup of the Wallabies, for example, to see the influence that Pasifika is having on those teams.

“And you look throughout New Zealand rugby, secondary schools, clubs to see the influence Pasifika is having. So, yes it's a realisation that we can do better. We need to embrace Pasifika, because it's the future.”

Sir Bryan is a patron of Moana Pasifika, but his role is anything but symbolic. In fact, new coach Aaron Mauger – who has signed a three-year deal – says that a conversation with Sir Bryan, Sir Michael Jones and Joe Schmidt (whose World Rugby role involved him in Moana Pasifika's establishment) was central to him accepting the job.

Sir Bryan says the pitch to Mauger at that meeting in the Barbarians Lounge at Eden Park was simply straight from the heart.

“We talked about the ‘why’, and what it meant to us,” he said. “Michael and I had both coached the Manu Samoa team in the past, for example.

“We just realised all the obstacles that the Pacific Island teams have to climb. But in addition to that it’s about Pasifika aspirations and hopes.

“All our parents particularly came out with lots of hopes and aspirations for their families. As a result, we've seen Pasifika rise up and meet various challenges.

“Back when I started, we didn't have too many Pacific players playing at the top level. But now, of course, the trickle has become a flood. But not only in rugby and other sports but also in the arts and general life.”

Sir Bryan sees a good fit between Mauger at this point of his coaching career and what Moana Pasifika need.

The delay in getting their unconditional licence for Super Rugby Pacific has put Moana Pasifika on the back foot slightly, and they have a shorter runway before the season starts than they would have liked.

As a result, they were in the market for a coach with a depth of knowledge about what a professional rugby set-up involves, and the ability to pull it together quickly.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Aaron Mauger has been appointed on a three-year deal as Moana Pasifika's head coach.

“He’s very capable, and very genuine,” Sir Bryan said. “And he has an enormous amount of experience both as a player and a coach.

“He's very passionate, and well-organised, and we're going to need all those things going forward. In addition to that he has Pasifika heritage, which certainly was a factor.”

The challenges for Moana Pasifika don’t need to be spelt out to those involved. Super Rugby Pacific will be a brutal and unforgiving tournament.

For example, the five Australian teams were made to look like amateurs in Super Rugby Trans Tasman, yet months later many of the same players were beating the Springboks in back-to-back tests.

Yet, Sir Bryan admits he has already allowed his thoughts to drift forward to Moana Pasifika’s first win, and what that will mean to him and others.

“It's going to be a real milestone, to finally be on the main stage,” Sir Bryan said. “We've been waiting for ... it’ll be 27 years when it finally comes around. It's going to be an emotional moment for many.”