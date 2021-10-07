'Excited' Highlanders confirm plans for World Club Cup in 2024

The prospect of the best sides in Super Rugby Pacific facing the likes of Toulouse and Leinster is moving closer to reality, with Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark telling Stuff the proposed World Club Cup in 2024 “had some serious horsepower behind it”.

The World Club Cup would settle cross-hemisphere arguments about who has the best provincial side/club in the world, and has long been seen as one of way of turbocharging the finances of the undercapitalised Kiwi Super sides.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark says New Zealand Super Rugby sides have been involved in World Club Cup talks for about a year.

Departing European Professional Club Rugby chairman Simon Halliday told UK newspapers overnight that an ‘in principle’ agreement had struck for the competition to proceed, and while key details are yet to be worked out Clark said that New Zealand sides were enthusiastically onboard a tournament that would be played in the northern hemisphere in its first iteration.

”New Zealand clubs have been involved in discussions with this group for about a year,” Clark said on Thursday. “We're as excited about it as everyone else, and they are talking about 2024 as a start date. For me, that adds a lot of excitement.

“I think every athlete wants to test themselves against the best in the world.

“Everyone goes on about how good the Super Rugby clubs are, but you only really know when you play the best. Obviously, you have to qualify, but I think from a fan's perspective and I know from players’ and coaches’ perspective, that'd be very excited about it.”

Clark acknowledged there was a long way to go before the tournament was finalised, with the ever-present challenge of lining up the rugby calendars in the south and north an obvious challenge.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Aaron Smith makes a break against the Blues in the final of Super Rugby Trans Tasman.

“I think they're hoping that seasons will align in 2024. At the moment, they don't,” Clark said.

“I think the window is June, July, but at the moment there's an international window in July. There is talk from World Rugby that they're looking at moving that July window out, so if that's the case then we may have to move either side to make it happen.

“...but obviously there is an opportunity around that time, the end of May, June, July that that's the time that would have to be played for both hemispheres. There’s going to have to be some give and take.”

The length of the new competition and qualification routes for Super Rugby Pacific teams also have to be decided, while it would also need Japanese participation to be considered truly global.

Yet, for all of those challenges Clark remains upbeat it can happen. The Highlanders have some experience in the field, having played Racing 92 in Hong Kong after their Super Rugby success in 2015 – a fixture that was organised through a European promoter.

Clark still has fond memories of that encounter, and with broadcast revenue from Super Rugby traditionally going straight to New Zealand Rugby, there is a chance for the Kiwi sides to make some money from a new competition that would require a separate broadcast agreement.

”It's definitely an opportunity for all the clubs involved,” Clark said. “That's the sort of detail [broadcast rights] that they're still working through because they are a long way from finalising it.

“Commercially, there’s also an opportunity to grow your brand internationally.

”I think every time I talk to anybody about this sort of concept, everyone's pretty upbeat about it.

“I think it has wheels, it's just a matter of aligning a whole lot of things to make it happen. But, the good thing is that these discussions are well under way and have been for a while, and there's some serious horsepower behind it.”

Meanwhile, Clark confirmed that the Highlanders are close to finalising their squad for Super Rugby Pacific in 2022, with just one back and one forward needed.

A disrupted NPC season has made recruitment more difficult than usual, but the Highlanders are likely to lock in those last two players in the coming weeks.

The draw for Super Rugby Pacific is also imminent, and could be released in the coming days, Clark said.