Chiefs' Givealittle page for Sean Wainui's whānau passes $150,000 mark

Sean Wainui died on October 18. His body was found in McLaren Falls Park, near Tauranga.

More than $150,000 was raised in less than a day on the Givealittle page for Sean Wainui’s whānau after he died in a car crash in Bay of Plenty on Monday. He was 25.

The Chiefs launched the page on Wednesday and more than 3680 donors ensured donations passed $150,000 by 8pm.

All the proceeds will go directly to Wainui’s wife, Paige, and their two children, son Kawariki and daughter Arahia, the page said.

New Zealand Rugby is planning a special tribute for Wainui for this weekend's NPC matches, with details to be confirmed later this week.

“Sean Wainui was an incredible rugby player, father, husband and proud of his Māori heritage,” the Chiefs said in a tribute to Wainui.

“His wife Paige and beautiful children Kawariki and Arahia are part of our whānau, and with the outpouring of love from the rugby world and fans both nationally and internationally, our club wanted to set up a way we can all contribute to Sean’s family in this difficult time.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sean Wainui played for the Māori All Blacks against Samoa in Auckland in July.

“Once a Chief, always a Chief.”

Wainui played four matches in this season's NPC for Bay of Plenty, who will be paying tribute to the outside back at Sunday’s home match against Northland in Tauranga.

He was previously with Taranaki in the NPC from 2014-2020 and played for the Crusaders and the Chiefs in Super Rugby, as well as for the Māori All Blacks.

Taranaki host Manawatū in Inglewood on Saturday.

Wainui played 44 matches and scored 18 tries for the Chiefs after joining the Hamilton-based Super Rugby franchise in 2018.

His death has shocked the rugby community and tributes have poured in.

Paige Wainui shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband via her Instagram story.

She said: "I'm broken. I'm right here, baby. Always and forever.”

You can donate to the Givealittle page supporting Sean Wainui’s whānau here.