Super Rugby: Highlanders sign Crusaders hooker Andrew Makalio and Gareth Evans

Andrew Makalio carries the ball into contact for Tasman against Hawke’s Bay last month.

The Highlanders have added some serious size and experience to their tight five with the signing of Crusaders hooker Andrew Makalio.

The big No 2 has played 43 times for the Crusaders over the past four years but will shift south for Super Rugby Pacific, and will fight for a starting berth against Liam Coltman and Ricky Jackson.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Gareth Evans is tackled during the round five NPC match against Wellington.

The Highlanders have also confirmed the signing of versatile Hawke’s Bay loose forward Gareth Evans, who returns to Dunedin for his second spell at the club and will play alongside his brother Bryn.

Highlanders assistant coach Clarke Dermody welcomed the arrivals. “We know we are getting proven performers in Gareth and Andrew, they are guys who have been there and done that,” Dermody said in a statement.

“Super Rugby is a tough competition that requires a lot of resilience and experience to get the job done. What these guys can bring in terms of their professionalism and game understanding will be very important to us throughout the season”.

Makalio missed Super Rugby this year due to a neck injury, but has returned to rugby with Tasman in the NPC.

Weighing north of 120kg, Makalio is a powerful scrummager and damaging ball carrier, but he also has a deft range of skills.

The 29-year-old has been an important part of the Crusaders’ success in recent years, providing excellent backup for Codie Taylor, and was rewarded with selection in the South squad for the North v South fixture last year.

Makalio effectively replaces former Highlanders co-captain Ash Dixon, who has taken up a contract in Japan.

His arrival means the Highlanders could select an enormous front row at times next year, with Makalio in the middle of 126kg All Black Ethan de Groot and new 140kg tighthead Saula Ma’u.

“I am looking forward to heading to the deep south and joining the Landers,” Makalio said. “The new challenges ahead are motivating me and I’m ready to rip into the 2022 season.”

Evans, 30, will depart the Hurricanes and bring more experience to the Highlanders – an area where head coach Tony Brown feels they have been lacking in recent years.

He can cover all three loose forward positions, and that versatility should give him plenty of game time after the losses of Kazuki Himeno (Japan) and Liam Squire (retirement).

Openside flanker Billy Harmon is also set to miss a significant part of Super Rugby Pacific due to a shoulder injury.

“To go back to the place where it all started for me, with Dunedin RFC at club level, Otago at provincial level and Super Rugby with the Highlanders, as well as the opportunity to play with my brother, made it an easy decision to return,” Evans said

“I missed parts of the 2021 season so I’m eager to start contributing and achieving some personal milestones. It looks like an exciting group of players down there that are heading in the right direction under Brownie and Derms.”

The Highlanders will announce their full squad at the end of the NPC season.