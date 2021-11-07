Chiefs embrace favourites tag after naming star-studded Super Rugby Aupiki squad

Black Ferns captain Les Elder discusses the legacy the Chiefs foundation team wants to leave for Super Rugby Aupiki future.

The Chiefs will accept the favourites tag for the inaugural season of Super Rugby Aupiki if it is bestowed on them and will view it as an honour.

With 16 past or present Black Ferns included in their squad, including five who are set to start the test against England on Monday [kickoff 3.45am NZ time], it certainly looks like it will be coming their way.

Three of those Black Ferns – Kelly Brazier, Stacey Fluhler, and Portia Woodman – played under Chiefs coach Allan Bunting for the Black Ferns Sevens team as they won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August, as did fellow squad member Ruby Tui.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Black Ferns Sevens gold medallists Portia Woodman and Ruby Tui will team up again for the Chiefs in Super Rugby Aupiki.

That quartet has plenty of recent experience of living up to high expectations, capping a remarkable few years on the world sevens circuit by claiming the gold medals that eluded them at the Rio Olympics four years prior.

Bunting’s initial squad also includes Black Ferns captain Les Elder and experienced international backs Chelsea Alley, Hazel Tubic, and Renee Wickliffe, as well as a host of promising up-and-comers.

He demurred initially when asked if the Chiefs should be considered the favourites to win the four-team competition, then said it would be a privilege if they were.

“With the experience we've got in our team, they're going to be expected to do really well, aren't they?

“That's good pressure to put on us – that's pretty privileged pressure. We've got these players and if we don't do really well, people like [the media] are going to jump on us.”

MATATŪ The identity of the South Island team for New Zealand's new women's rugby competition has been unveiled

All the squads for Super Rugby Aupiki were named on Thursday, four months out from the start of the four-team competition, which also features the Blues, the Hurricanes – who are set to unveil a unique name for their women’s team in the near future – and Matatū, representing the South Island.

The four teams will face each other across the first three weekends of March, with the final scheduled for the weekend of March 26.

Matatū are built around the Canterbury players who won four Farah Palmer Cup titles in a row from 2017 to 2020 – a run that was halted by Waikato last month.

The Chiefs will be looking to build on that triumph, while the Blues’ predominantly Auckland-based squad will no doubt be hungry after the province’s Farah Palmer Cup campaign was cut short by Covid-19 restrictions in August.

The Hurricanes have signed Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini as one of 11 players from Manawatū, who have won promotion from the Farah Palmer Cup Championship to the Premiership for next year, and also have a core group from Premiership semifinalists Wellington on board.

How the squads truly stack up won’t be revealed until they go head-to-head in competition on the first weekend of March, but for now, the Chiefs are looking pretty good on paper.

ALL BLACKS/YOUTUBE New Zealand Rugby launch new elite women's competition with Super Rugby Aupiki.

“We're certainly blessed with talent and that's probably one of the reasons why I wanted to come and coach the Chiefs,” Bunting said.

“It's been a bit of a challenge for us to hold onto them, to be honest. The selection process has been a bit different, but they managed to stay, the majority of them, which is great.

“I think with that much experience, they'll probably be teaching me a lot, which is going to be great with me getting my head back into 15s.

“I'm certainly excited about what lies ahead and the ladies that we have to bring together to do it.”

Super Rugby Aupiki squads

Chiefs: Chelsea Alley, Ariana Bayler, Kelly Brazier, Luka Connor, Georgia Daals, Victoria Edmonds, Les Elder, Stacey Fluhler, Carla Hohepa, Chyna Hohepa, Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Tanya Kalounivale, Maia Joseph, Arihana Marino-Tauhinu, Angel Mulu, Kendra Reynolds, Kennedy Simon, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Pia Tapsell, Santo Taumata, JayJay Taylor, Harono Te Iringa, Hazel Tubic, Ruby Tui, Renee Wickliffe, Kelsie Wills, Portia Woodman

Blues: Eloise Blackwell, Sylvia Brunt, Sam Curtis, Ruahei Demant, Princess Elliot, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Tenaija Fletcher, Mele Hufanga, Aldora Itunu, Tafito Lafaele, Patricia Maliepo, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Ilisapeta Molia, Natahlia Moors, Krystal Murray, Aleisha-Pearl Nelson, Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, Melanie Puckett, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Aroha Savage, Kalyn Takitimu-Cook, Vineta Teutau, Rebecca Todd, Cristo Tofa, Luisa Togotogorua, Chryss Viliko

Hurricanes: Saphire Abraham, Ana Afuie, Lauren Balsillie, Kathleen Brown, Carys Dallinger, Dhys Faleafaga, Lyric Faleafagam, Teilah Ferguson, Sarah Hirini, Iritana Hohaia, Isadora Leio-Laupola, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Marilyn Live, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Jayme Nuku, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Jackie Patea-Fereti, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Layla Sae, Kahurangi Sturmey, Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali, Monica Tagoai, Ngano Tavake, Esther Tilo-Faiaoga, Janna Vaughan, Selica Winiata

Matatū: Lucy Anderson, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Grace Brooker, Kendra Cocksedge, Natalie Delamere, Amy Du Plessis, Te Rauoriwa Gapper, Julia Gorinski, Di Hiini, Renee Holmes, Lucy Jenkins, Rosie Kelly, Michaela Leonard, Pip Love, Martha Mataele, Liv McGoverne, Arabella McKenzie, Kilisitina Moata’ane, Greer Muir, Moomooga (Ashley) Palu, Marcelle Parkes, Georgia Ponsonby, Amy Rule, Grace Steinmetz, Steph Te Ohaere-Fox