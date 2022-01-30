Super Rugby Pacific: Josh Ioane embracing fresh start at Chiefs

Chiefs recruit Josh Ioane fees like he’s “starting school again” such is the new environment he finds himself in.

Three weeks in, he can happily report no bullies or grumpy teachers, a bit of homework, and importantly a breath of fresh air as he looks to kick-start his footy career.

After four years at the Highlanders, the one-test All Black went in search of more game time, and with Damian McKenzie skipping this maiden Super Rugby Pacific competition for a season in Japan, the opportunity was there for Ioane to make the move north.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Josh Ioane is looking to kick-start his career after moving from the Highlanders to the Chiefs.

On a one-year deal, the 26-year-old does not know what lies beyond 2022, but is determined to re-find the sort of form that has previously got him to the top level – a tiny taste he just wouldn’t mind getting a good gulp of again.

“Oh, look, that’s every player’s dream, isn’t it,” he told Stuff.

“So to get back there would be awesome. But I think for me right now, my mindset is to try and get into that 10 jersey, that will be the focus, and influence the team where I can this season, and if higher honours come then I’ll be happy. If it doesn’t then it doesn’t.”

Indeed, playing first five-eighth means a lot to Ioane. Of course, he’d take the field in any position, but it was a key reason in his decision to leave the Highlanders, where, amongst injury setbacks, he was shuffled around second-five and fullback as well.

“Game-time at 10 was definitely a factor, I felt like I wasn’t getting much game time at 10 at the Landers, and that’s where I wanted to play,” Ioane said.

“Ten is definitely my preferred position, but there’s a lot of competition here, we’ve got essentially four players who can play 10. All three of them have come into pre-season in bloody good shape.”

Ioane has former Highlanders team-mate Bryn Gatland, along with Kaleb Trask and Rivez Reihana for company in the playmaking stocks, and said the coaches haven’t given the foursome any indication of which way they want to lean, ahead of their season opener on February 19.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images After not getting a much time as he’d like at No 10 at the Highlanders, Josh Ioane is hoping to re-find his top form at the Chiefs.

Indeed, coach Clayton McMillan is wanting to see who can command that chief playmaking spot over the two pre-season games.

“The 10 situation is probably one of the most contestable positions in the team,” McMillan said.

“Josh has come to the Chiefs because he wants to play 10 and has sensed an opportunity to really challenge for a starting spot. But what we haven’t done, what I wouldn’t do with any player, is give him a guarantee or a rite of passage to a jersey. They’ve got to come here and earn it like everybody else.

“So Josh has made every post a winner, but equally I’ve been really impressed with the other guys. And that’s what competition does, everyone has to raise their game.”

McMillan noted “smart players will go into a new environment and not try and own the place right from the get-go” and that Ioane was now starting to find his voice at training, having popped into Chiefs headquarters off his own bat in December during a big holiday drive from Dunedin to Northland, then settling some early anxieties when the group got together.

“I was real nervous day one, but the boys and management have been real welcoming,” Ioane said.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Josh Ioane will still have plenty of competition for places in the Chiefs’ playmaking ranks.

“It’s just a weird feeling, just because I’ve been at the Highlanders for four years and then walking into a new environment with new people, in a new city, it was just like I was starting school again.”

He has plenty of support crew, though. Ioane has family from both sides living in the city, while there’s also some not far away in Auckland.

His partner, too, having just finished studying to be a teacher, has made the move with him, which will make for a different dynamic to what Ioane had in Dunedin when living with a couple of team-mates and being one of six Highlanders stood down after breaking team protocol at a rowdy gathering at his residence – a place neighbours had described as a notorious “party house”.

While it’s an incident he’s keen to put behind him, Ioane said it wasn’t a factor in him leaving.

“It was a combination of things,” he said. “I thought it was a good time for me to get out of Dunedin.

“I just feel that a new place, new environment could benefit me and maybe get the best out of myself, that was more the drive.”

Now Ioane has an FMG Stadium Waikato ground to call home which already holds good memories – his lone All Blacks cap against Tonga in 2019 came there.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images FMG Stadium Waikato already holds great memories for Josh Ioane.

“I’ll just quickly add that we won the [Ranfurly] Shield here as well,” he quipped.

And also coming there in this Covid-19-enforced rejigging of the draw, is a first-round date against none other than those Highlanders.

“I had a couple of messages from the boys when that came out,” Ioane said. “It’s an interesting one. But I just want to make sure that I’m on the field.

“The focus for me is just trying to put my best foot forward this pre-season so I can play against my old mates.”