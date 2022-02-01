'Contingency plan': Will the Kiwis relocate to save Super Rugby?

Michael Hooper in action for the Waratahs against the Crusaders in Nelson in 2020. Speculation is growing that Kiwi teams might have to be based in Australia for the 2022 Super Rugby series.

There is growing speculation the entire Super Rugby Pacific competition will need to move to Australia as government border restrictions continue to wreak havoc with the draw.

Competition organisers in Australia and New Zealand have been forced into their third and fourth rejigs of the 12-team competition, which will feature teams from Fiji and the Pacific Islands for the first time.

In Australia, the Western Force are swapping home games with their rivals and relocating to the eastern seaboard for at least the first four rounds of competition, in a move many believe could be extended if the West Australian government does not allow the team to use a fly-in, fly-out model to play in Perth.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand Rugby is expected to announce the formation of a tournament bubble in Queenstown, where the five New Zealand sides and new entrants Moana Pasifika will be based, to keep the competition alive under current “red” settings.

All this just shy of three weeks from kick-off has rugby insiders on both sides of the ditch - as well as many fans - wondering if the brave new era of Super Rugby Pacific, featuring the history-making entry of a Fijian team into a professional league, will make it past round nine.

While the Super Rugby competitions committee, which features members of both countries and governing body Sanzaar, is not allowing itself to plan past the first few rounds, senior Australian and New Zealand officials are privately acknowledging the Kiwi side of the draw is facing serious problems.

A bubble in Queenstown should allow them to play the first half of the competition but with international arrivals still heavily restricted and no clear timeline on reopening, the crossover fixtures set for April onwards look at long odds to take place.

The situation has prompted hushed talks of moving the crossover games and three-week finals series to Australia to ensure the competition can proceed with integrity while also meeting its broadcast commitments.

All 12 teams will converge on Melbourne for the first Super Round in the competition’s history on Anzac Day weekend, with the crossover games to follow in subsequent rounds.

Rugby Australia executive Ben Whitaker, who sits on the competitions committee, said a wholesale relocation of New Zealand teams here was a “contingency plan” only.

“That’s not a consideration at the moment. It’s a contingency plan ... but we’ll seek to avoid that for as long as we can,” Whitaker said.

“The worst-case scenario, if we need to revert to it in the event the border situation with New Zealand makes it necessary, then we have it as an option.”

Australia has a strong track record of hosting tournaments at short notice, with the Rugby Championship housed in Queensland across Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Townsville last year.

For the moment, Australian administrators are tied up trying to help the Western Force, with WA Rugby boss Tony Lewis warning “rugby will die” in the west if his side can’t play some games at home this season.

The Force rejoined Super Rugby in 2020 but spent the season in the east, returning home to play seven games at home, including wins over the Waratahs and Reds, last year.

“The West Australian rugby public is in a honeymoon phase with rugby again and if we don’t get seven home games, then rugby will die over here,” Lewis said.

As it stands, the Force are swapping their home games with the Brumbies and Waratahs in rounds one and four, respectively, but are still in talks to host the Reds at home in round three after a bye in round two.

Lewis said they were proposing a fly-in, fly-out model to the state government, with a continuous testing regime throughout the travel period.

If they cannot get that model over the line in the next 14 days, they will look to play Queensland at a “neutral” venue, such as in Townsville or Sydney, before surrendering their home game to Suncorp Stadium.

Updated Super Rugby Pacific Fixtures: Round 1 - Brumbies v Western Force, GIO Stadium Canberra, 2pm, Sunday 20 February. Round 3 – Western Force v Queensland Reds, TBC. Round 4 – NSW Waratahs v Western Force, Leichardt Oval, 2pm, Sunday 13 March. Round 6 – Western Force v Brumbies, HBF Park Perth, 7pm, Friday 25 March. Round 9 – Western Force v NSW Waratahs, HBF Park Perth, 5.45pm, Saturday 16 April. (*All times are local).