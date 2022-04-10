'May be in a bit of strife': Chiefs fear the worst for injured Anton Lienert-Brown

The Chiefs are fearing the worst for Anton Lienert-Brown following his shoulder injury in Saturday night’s Super Rugby Pacific defeat to the Blues in Hamilton.

The All Blacks midfielder was forced off in the seventh minute of the 25-0 loss at FMG Stadium Waikato, and could be facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines, with both Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan and co-captain Sam Cane not optimistic when assessing the health of their 97-cap centre soon after fulltime.

“Not great at the moment,” McMillan said of the 26-year-old.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Anton Lienert-Brown left the field early against the Blues with a shoulder injury.

“He’s putting on a brave face, but initial reports indicate it’s not looking good. His arm’s in a sling at the moment.”

READ MORE:

* Beauden Barrett returns in style as Blues take down Chiefs 25-0 in Hamilton

* Blues revel in the backbone factor as they shut out the Chiefs in stirring style

* Jordie Barrett excels in Hurricanes midfield as No 15 jersey fits Josh Moorby



The knock at a ruck from Sam Nock came on the same shoulder Lienert-Brown injured in last November’s test against Ireland, which ruled him out of the following week’s clash against France.

Elbow surgery had already seen him miss last year’s first two tests against Tonga and Fiji, while in this Covid-disrupted Super campaign this was just his third outing, and second start.

“I certainly feel for him, he’s a massive part of our team,” Cane said. “I don’t want to feel too sorry for him yet, I’m going to hold my fingers crossed and hope that it’s not as bad as we thought. But probably gut feel is that he may be in a bit of strife.”

It rubbed salt into a mighty wound for the Chiefs, in what was the first time in their history that they were kept scoreless.

They did cross the line three times, but all three were ruled out on TMO review, and they were in the end left exasperated at their inability to capitalise against a Blues side which conceded three yellow cards and played for half a dozen or so minutes either side of halftime with 13 men.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Rieko Ioane flicks a pass as the Blues proved too strong for the Chiefs in Hamilton.

“Their defence was too good, they scrambled well, they took pretty much every opportunity, and we didn’t take a single one,” Cane said. “And that hurts, it sucks, and it’s not good enough from us.”

McMillan stuck his hand up for a dose of the responsibility, too, believing he may not have delivered the halftime messages he needed to, admitting there was often planning done around being down a man or two, but not so much for when playing against a short-handed opposition.

On the other side of the coin, Blues coach Leon MacDonald rated the gutsy performance from the visitors as the best he had seen in his four-year tenure at the franchise.

“Winning the [trans-Tasman] final last year, we had a massive win in Cape Town over a really strong Stormers team, and this would probably top them both,” he said. “Just in terms of the quality of the opposition, at home, and coming off three games last week, to be able to turn around and put that sort of energy on the park, it makes me hugely proud.”

MacDonald lauded the display of returning No 10 Beauden Barrett, who had fellow All Blacks Rieko Ioane and Hoskins Sotutu performing well alongside him after their fortnight off as well, with Ofa Tuungafasi also strong in his first start of the campaign.

“Beauden – fantastic game. I thought his ability to control field position, especially when we were down to 13, he was smart, he put the ball in the corners, he stuck the ball in the air and he kept the ball in front of our forwards, and it just meant they had the energy to keep playing.”

While the sixth-placed Chiefs will now eye a chance to bounce back, against Moana Pasifika in Hamilton next Saturday, the buoyant Blues, now with six wins on the trot, are licking their lips at their Good Friday encounter against the also 6-1 Crusaders in Christchurch.

“It’s a great opportunity to see where we’re really at, the Crusaders in Christchurch is about as good as it gets in world rugby, and it’s going to be a huge challenge,” MacDonald said.

“They’ll be waiting for us eagerly, and I know the boys are already talking about getting down there and getting into it.”