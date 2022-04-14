Chiefs rest big guns v Moana Pasifika, keep powder dry for ditch crossing

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan says circumstances essentially forced his hand in stripping even more star power from his lineup for Saturday’s (4.35pm kickoff) Super Rugby Pacific clash against bottom of the table Moana Pasifika in Hamilton.

In a match where the hosts are already without All Blacks stars Brodie Retallick (thumb) and Anton Lienert-Brown (shoulder), along with one-cap international Josh Ioane (ribs), McMillan has opted to rest fellow ABs Sam Cane, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Quinn Tupaea, along with hot-to-trot No 8 Pita Gus Sowakula, while 17-test co-captain Brad Weber will play from the bench.

Competition newcomers Moana have faced a few second-string lineups this season, mainly through opponents managing players through ‘storm weeks’.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan says he had to use this weekend’s game to freshen up his troops.

Fielding a Covid-hit side, the Chiefs dispatched them 59-12 in Auckland four weeks ago, though, so will be confident they can manage fine again this time out, as they desperately seek a strong response to their 25-0 home defeat to the Blues last weekend – the first time in history they had suffered a shut-out.

READ MORE:

* Pat Lam a fan of 20-minute red cards as World Rugby considers wider use

* Rookie Crusaders lock Zach Gallagher's 'pinch myself' journey to starting XV

* New Zealand Rugby's multi-million dollar deal with US private equity giant delayed



McMillan, however, said he hadn’t specifically eyed up this game to rest his big guns. After all, this is a make-up fixture from the round two one which was cancelled due to Moana’s Covid situation, which in turn meant the Chiefs would play a gruelling 13 games on the trot before the quarterfinals with no bye.

“That sort of changed the landscape quite a lot, that's why we’ve been forced, to a certain extent, to rest those guys this week,” McMillan said.

“They've carried big loads, and given the injuries that we’ve had, we’ve just had to find some space somewhere before we head into the next big block of games.

“It could have been next week or the week after, but we also have to name a 27-man squad to go to Australia for two weeks [for next weekend’s Super Round match against the Waratahs in Melbourne followed by a game against the Reds in Brisbane], so that limits us.”

With Ioane still potentially another week away, a Chiefs unavailable list which had quickly shortened following their Covid outbreak, has all of a sudden bloated to 11, but McMillan still believes he’ll need contributions from across the group if they are to go a long way in the competition.

“I’ve said all along that it’s the depth of your squad that will get you through, and we still feel like we're putting out a really good team this week, [it’s an] opportunity for some guys that have been sitting on the sideline for a little while, so they get to stake a claim, and hopefully they play really well and we get more hands on deck and we get to that back half of the season in good shape.”

Among the changes, which see All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa’i back after missing the last two games with concussion and the fit-again Mitch Brown getting his first action of the season, at blindside flanker, Luke Jacobson – who strained his left knee in the season-opener against the Highlanders and has played the last two games off the bench – will skipper the side.

It will be a second time doing so for the 24-year-old All Black, after taking the reins for the 36-26 win over the Rebels in Sydney last year.

“Hopefully I can make it two from two,” he said.

“I’ll be looking forward to it, it’s been a good week so far.

“Not a whole lot changes for me, really. Webby [Weber] is still on the bench so is chirping in when he feels the need, and there’s plenty of other leaders in the team as well – Bryn Gatland and Alex Nankivell.

“I’ve still been chirping in every now and again when I feel something needs to be said previously to this, so it’s pretty much just the same now, except you just run out in front of the boys.”

AT A GLANCE

Chiefs: Chase Tiatia, Shaun Stevenson, Alex Nankivell, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Bryn Gatland, Cortez Ratima, Luke Jacobson (cc), Kaylum Boshier, Mitch Brown, Tupou Vaa’i, Josh Lord, Angus Ta’avao, Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris. Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Aidan Ross, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Brad Weber (cc), Rivez Reihana, Jonah Lowe.