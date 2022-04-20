Moana Pasifika has fourth Super Rugby Pacific game postponed due to Western Force Covid cases

Moana Pasfika players, pictured during a game against the Blues, will have this weekend off with their Super Rugby Pacific game in Melbourne postponed due to Covid-19 in the Western Force squad.

Moana Pasifika have had a fourth Super Rugby Pacific game postponed with Friday's clash in Melbourne called off after Covid-19 “impacts’’ in the Western Force squad.

The Super Rugby Pacific Medical Advisory Group made the decision to postpone the match, scheduled as part of Super Round Melbourne, due to a large number of the Force squad being unavailable for selection.

SKY SPORT After being held try-less by the Blues, the hosts touched down six times versus Moana Pasifika.

Super Rugby officials said in a statement they were “very disappointed to have to postpone another game this season and for it to be impossible to play all six contemplated matches as part of this weekend’s Super Round, but the decision was made with the best interests for the health and wellbeing of players and staff in mind”.

“Every effort was made to try to ensure this game could go ahead . . ., but with a large contingent of the Western Force squad unavailable, it simply wasn’t feasible.”

Paul Kane/Getty Images Toni Pulu, the Force’s Kiwi wing (C) is tackled by Brumbiesd defenders.

The Force’s Kiwi chief executive Tony Lewis said on the club’s website that it was “crucial to protect the players’ health and well-being as well as the integrity of the club and the competition”.

"The Western Force has medically reported considerable numbers of Covid-19 cases within the squad, which under Rugby Australia protocols means they are not available for selection,” Lewis said. "We have worked closely with Rugby Australia High Performance to firstly protect the integrity of the Western Force club and Super Rugby Pacific.”

Lewis said that it was disappointing for both clubs to miss out on the competition's inaugural Super Round, but particularly for Moana Pasifika who are dealing with their fourth postponed match of the season.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Solomone Kata of Moana Pasifika (C) looks for a gap against the Chiefs.

“We have made every effort possible to assist in making this game go ahead. Despite looking at multiple player replacement options, the number of players affected is simply too great,” Lewis said.

“We’d like to thank Moana Pasifika for their understanding, and we look forward to meeting them at a later date.”

Five Super Rugby Pacific matches and the Australian Super W women’s competition final will all take place at AAMI Park in Melbourne.