Super Rugby Pacific: Jonah Lowe scores four tries as Chiefs see off gallant Waratahs

Jonah Lowe scores four tries in Super Rugby win over Waratahs, who had a red card against them.

At AAMI Park, Melbourne: Chiefs 51 (Samisoni Taukei’aho, Jonah Lowe 4, Quinn Tupaea 2 tries; Bryn Gatland 2 pen, 5 con) Waratahs 27 (Jake Gordon 2, Will Newsome tries; Will Harrison pen, con; Tane Edmed 2 con, pen). HT: 30-17. Red cards: Angus Bell (Waratahs) 3min. Yellow cards: Jamie Roberts (Waratahs) 15min, Quinn Tupaea (Chiefs) 73mins.

The Chiefs mixed the good with the bad to see off the gallant Waratahs for a scrappy 51-27 win in Melbourne on Friday night.

Jonah Lowe’s four tries inspired the Chiefs and ensured it was 1-0 to New Zealand in the first trans-Tasman meeting in the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Jonah Lowe scored four tries as the Chiefs beat the Waratahs.

The Waratahs were in disarray after red and yellow cards in the first half, losing both of their hookers, David Porecki and Tom Horton, to injury, forcing uncontested scrums for the last 34 minutes, and the Chiefs were lethal with the ball in space, shifting their attack quickly around the park.

Despite those setbacks, the Tahs fought back to trail by only three in the 51st minute when halfback Jake Gordon intercepted a Bryn Gatland pass and dashed more than 70 metres to the stun the Kiwi side.

The Chiefs then pounced for their own intercept try – Lowe picking off a lazy pass from Welsh veteran Jamie Roberts – to seemingly wrestle back some control.

But it came from nowhere and coach Clayton McMillan will have been struggling to watch the second half because the Chiefs were making error after error, playing into the Waratahs’ hands as they threatened to stage a remarkable comeback.

Their hopes of an upset disappeared, however, because Lowe scored two late tries to finish with four as the Chiefs ruthlessly stormed home for a bonus-point win, albeit with Quinn Tupaea in the sinbin for the last seven minutes because of a cynical infringement.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Angus Bell, left, and Jamie Roberts, right, were shown red and yellow cards respectively.

For all the rancour about a flurry of cards and stoppages this season, Waratahs prop Angus Bell could have no complaints when he saw red in the third minute for spinning Sam Cane above the horizontal in a dangerous tackle.

Bell's fate was sealed when Cane landed on his head. The Chiefs captain appeared to suffer no major effects and was fine to continue, but it was a nervous moment for the All Blacks loose forward after his serious neck injury in 2018.

The Waratahs were briefly down to 13 when Roberts was sinbinned for a deliberate knockdown and the Chiefs didn’t waste their chances.

They punished the Tahs, scoring three tries with their numerical advantage. Samisoni Taukei’aho got them rolling via the maligned driving maul and wings Lowe and Tupaea finished two brilliant attacks.

It was a terrible start for the Sydneysiders, but they hit back when Jed Holloway punched through a hole – Cane, uncharacteristically, missing the tackle on the marauding lock – and skipper Gordon was over.

The Chiefs were hot on attack, though, and Tupaea, who was playing out wide instead of his usual midfield position, had his second with an excellent winger’s finish from another sweeping move.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Quinn Tupaea crossing for his first try in the first half for the Chiefs.

Alex Newsome had the final say of the first half with the Waratahs’ second breakaway try – Angus Ta’avao was this time cheaply brushed off – and narrowed the score despite the Chiefs’ dominance of territory and possession.

The big moment

Lowe’s hat-trick try in the 68th minute sunk the Waratahs after the Chiefs’ wobbly start to the second half. The Hawke’s Bay wing is quick, clinical, and he took his tries superbly.

Match rating: 7/10

It was entertaining if you love tries – there were 10, if you lost count – but both teams will lament multiple mistakes they made in what became a scrappy contest.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Chiefs No 10 Bryn Gatland looking for space.

There was a poor crowd for the “Super Round” opener, raising questions about the decision to stage every match of round 10 in an AFL stronghold such as Melbourne.

The concept has been successful in other codes, and it’s worth persevering with, but thousands of empty seats at AAMI Park were not a good look for the opening night.

The big picture

The Chiefs move towards the top four with their sixth win, a vital result in their pursuit of a home quarterfinal in June. They face the Reds in Brisbane next Friday night.

AAP/PHOTOSPORT Alex Nankivell, left, had another strong game at centre.

The Waratahs fell to their fourth loss and host the champion Crusaders next Saturday.

MVP

Alex Nankivell was once again excellent at centre for the Chiefs and rookie halfback Cortez Ratima was sharp in an impressive display. Luke Jacobson had a strong game at loose forward, but the star was the brilliant Lowe.