'Our most consistent performer': Midfielder Alex Nankivell takes centre stage again for the Chiefs

Chiefs captain Sam Cane instantly nodded when asked if midfielder Alex Nankivell was in the best form of his career after another brilliant performance in Friday’s frantic 51-27 win over the Waratahs.

The 25-year-old has started all nine matches in Super Rugby Pacific and was superb again as the Chiefs recorded their sixth victory to kick off Melbourne’s Super Round.

In a scrappy but entertaining 10-try contest in which Chiefs wing Jonah Lowe scored four, Nankivell was strong, steady and decisive as their clinical, quick attacking game overwhelmed the Waratahs in the first trans-Tasman clash of the season.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Alex Nankivell had another excellent game against the Waratahs.

His form has been so compelling that Nankivell has been considered a contender for the All Blacks for July’s home series with Ireland.

Midfield is one of the main areas of contention in Ian Foster’s squad, and while Nankivell might lack the express pace and brutal power of an elite test centre, he is doing his chances of a first call-up no harm.

It still seems like a long shot, but Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said Nankivell had been their most consistent performer after six wins and three losses in their patchy campaign.

“He's certainly been playing well. I would put [his form] down to the fact that he’s playing consistent rugby,” McMillan said.

“He has had to fight for a position before with Anton Lienert-Brown, Quinn [Tupaea] and [the late] Sean Wainui.”

With All Black Lienert-Brown’s season-ending shoulder injury, the Tasman centre is likely to retain his place for their remaining five matches in the regular season.

AAP/PHOTOSPORT Alex Nankivell, left, with four-try wing Jonah Lowe in Melbourne.

He might be rested if the Chiefs were to cement a top-four spot and earn a home quarterfinal in June, but it would be difficult to omit one of the competition's form players.

Also, the Chiefs might not have that luxury because of an injury crisis among their outside backs.

Nankivell has started on each wing in two matches and All Blacks midfielder Tupaea was on the left flank in Melbourne.

Tupaea scored twice as the inexperienced Rameka Poihipi impressed at second-five eighth, but McMillan indicated that Tupaea would move back into midfield, injuries permitting.

Nankivell, who has played more than 50 matches since his Chiefs debut in 2017, has struggled to lock down a regular starting position because of Lienert-Brown and the emergence of the 22-year-old Tupaea.

However, be it through injuries or squad rotation, the Christchurch Boys' High graduate has taken his opportunities and played all but 21 minutes of the Chiefs’ campaign.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Quinn Tupaea scored twice from the left wing against the Waratahs.

Cane, the All Blacks skipper, recalled Nankivell’s bad luck earlier in his career.

He burst his appendix twice and had to fly home from a South Africa tour in his first season because of a “clerical error” with his passport that was only discovered at the border.

“He’s been with us since he was about 20 and had some horrifically bad luck,” Cane said.

“There were some bizarre things – from his appendix to getting sent home from South Africa because of some visa problem.

“He's now had a really good run and has shown what he's capable of.”

Nankivell has also been a standout for the Tasman Mako in the NPC, playing in back-to-back championship wins in 2019 and 2020, and has been selected for the Māori All Blacks under McMillan, too.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Sam Cane believes Alex Nankivell is in the best form of his career.

He has further established himself as a Super Rugby star and might be impossible to ignore when the All Blacks’ selectors sit down to pick the next squad.

Lienert-Brown, Tupaea, Braydon Ennor, David Havili and Rieko Ioane were the touring midfielders for last year’s northern tour.

Crusaders centre Jack Goodhue is back in the mix after returning from a long-term knee injury and league convert Roger Tuivasa-Sheck could be in the picture if he excels for the Blues, as could Jordie Barrett after switching to second-five from fullback for the Hurricanes.