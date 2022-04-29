Super Rugby: All Black Tyrel Lomax out to make Hurricanes mark at dad's Canberra NRL ground

Hurricanes prop Tyrel Lomax training in Melbourne for Sunday's game against the Brumbies in Canberra.

Super Rugby Pacific: Hurricanes v Brumbies

Where: GIO Stadium, Canberra

When: Sunday, 4pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland expects All Blacks prop Tyrel Lomax “to be firing’’ on his return to a Canberra ground where his dad became a crowd cult hero.

The 26-year-old tighthead will bookend the Hurricanes scrum against a Brumbies side that prides itself on its set piece in Sunday’s Super Rugby Pacific clash in Canberra.

The Brumbies play at GIO Stadium, the bush-fringed Canberra stadium where former Kiwis enforcer John Lomax played for the Raiders rugby league team from 1993 to 1996 and was part of their 1994 championship team.

“I’m looking forward to Loey having a couple of hit-ups like his old man,” Holland quipped.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Tyrel Lomax of the Hurricanes goes over for a try, buried under a welter of bodies, against the Reds in Melbourne.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Tyrel Lomax of the Hurricanes tackles Brad Weber of the Chiefs in a round seven Super Rugby Pacific game.

Tyrel Lomax – a two-try hero in the 30-17 comeback win over the Reds last week – was born in Canberra in 1996, his father’s last year with the Raiders.

He began his senior representative rugby career there with the Canberra Vikings in 2015 before joining the Rebels’ Super Rugby squad.

Lomax has since become an All Black – with 14 test caps since 2018 – after settling back in New Zealand where he played for the Hurricanes before joining the Hurricanes, near the Lomax whānau heartland of Wainuiomata.

Now he returns to Canberra for a potential clash with two veteran Wallabies looseheads Scott Sio (starting) and James Slipper (bench).

Holland said Lomax looms as a key figure.

“The set piece is a massive part of their game. Defending mauls is big for us, the scrum is big for us, and also the things that I think Loey does better than any other prop around the country, his ability to get around the field and carry in tackles.

“First and foremost, we need to have that scrum really solid, so we can hold the ball and put them under pressure.’’

Graham Denholm/Getty Images Noah Lolesio of the Brumbies runs with the ball during the win over the Highlanders in Melbourne.

Lomax – 1.92m and 127kg – had a week off when his partner had a baby a fortnight ago, but returned to start against the Reds.

He crashed over for a try just before halftime and grabbed another soon after the restart and Holland believes he’ll be better against the Brumbies for that earlier outing.

He – and the rest of the Hurricanes – will have to crank it up a gear against Dan McKellar’s men, the only Australian side to post a win in the Super Rugby Melbourne round.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes is tackled against the Reds.

“The Brumbies are a step up from the Reds in our eyes,’’ Holland said, citing their physicality, set piece expertise and “pretty dynamic carriers’’ in the back row and midfield.

He expects the Brumbies to look for another explosive start after blowing away the Highlanders in the first quarter last week.

Holland knows the Hurricanes must respond better after conceding 17 first-half points to the Reds in “probably the poorest 30 minutes we’ve had all year’’.

Poor discipline – a rash of avoidable penalties and yellow cards to centre Bailyn Sullivan (tip tackle) and prop Pouri Rakete-Stones (high tackle) – cost the Canes dearly.

“When we don’t play well, or we find we are under pressure and don’t have the ball, we’re ill-disciplined,’’ said Holland, who vowed his players were determined to atone.

Elias Rodriguez/Photosport Ardie Savea, pictured breaking a tackle against the Crusaders, has had a big Super Rugby workload but is back in harness against the Brumbies on Sunday.

The Hurricanes’ attack – fine-tuned by backs coach Tyler Bleyendaal – is an obvious strength, but Holland said that was predicated by “having the ball and being disciplined’’.

Jackson Garden-Bachop, an impressive impact substitute against the Reds, has earned a start at first five-eighth in tandem with TJ Perenara, who will relish his duel with Wallabies halfback and stand-in Brumbies skipper Nic White.

Holland has also been able to retain Sullivan and Peter Umaga-Jensen as his centre pairing. They’ll meet Wallabies duo Irae Simone and Len Ikitau in a bruising showdown that could shake any early-season flurries off the distant Snowy Mountains.

Jordie Barrett’s second successive game at fullback might not do much for his All Blacks second five-eighth selection case, but it will bolster the Hurricanes’ goal-line defence against the predations of Brumbies ball-carriers Darcy Swain, Rob Valetini, and Jahrome Brown, the former Waikato flanker.

There is also no rest this week for workaholic Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea. With Du’Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Brayden Iose and Reed Prinsep crocked, Holland needs his All Blacks ace against the Brumbies’ handy backrow of Valetini, Brown and Pete Samu.

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Julian Savea, Bailyn Sullivan, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Salesi Rayasi, Jackson Garden-Bachop, T J Perenara, Ardie Savea (capt), Blake Gibson, T K Howden, Justin Sangster, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, James O’Reilly, Pouri Rakete Stones. Reserves: Kianu Kereru-Symes, Xavier Numia, Tevita Mafileo, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Caleb Delany, Jamie Booth, Aiden Morgan, Billy Proctor.

Brumbies: Tom Banks, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Irae Simone, Andy Muirhead, Noah Lolesio, Nic White (capt), Pete Samu, Jahrome Brown, Rob Valetini, Caderyn Neville, Darcy Swain, Sefo Kautai, Lachlan Lonergan, Scott Sio. Reserves: Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper, Tom Ross, Luke Reimer, Ryan Lonergan, Hudson Creighton, Ollie Sapsford.