Inside the Highlanders talent program that points to better days ahead

Highlanders prop Saula Ma’u, 22, and lock Fabian Holland, 19, have arrived as ready-made Super Rugby players this season despite only a handful of NPC games – and it’s no coincidence.

Super Rugby Pacific: Fijian Drua v Highlanders. Where: ANZ Stadium, Suva When: Saturday, 4.35pm. Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff.

The Highlanders were so determined for lock Fabian Holland to sample a balanced life that they actually nudged the diligent 204cm teenager to get himself amongst the shenanigans in Castle Street, the epicentre of rowdy Dunedin student life.

“We encouraged him to go down during O-Week last year,” Highlanders talent development manager Kane Jury tells Stuff with a smile.

Stephen Barker/Photosport Ajay Faleafaga in action for the NZ Barbarians side in 2020. The St Peter’s College product is one nine players in the Highlanders high-performance program.

“And there was a bottle that just went past his head. It was crazy.”

It’s a light-hearted anecdote, but there is no doubt that there is serious work being put into a relatively new Highlanders high performance program that has already delivered Super Rugby debuts for Holland, big prop Saula Ma’u and standout young flanker Sean Withy this year: rays of sunshine in a tough year.

Jury reveals that Holland turned down both the Crusaders and the Chiefs to join the Highlanders, and the program is now growing, with the southerners loading up on young halfbacks and playmakers as part of their “laser-like” targeted plans to fill the gaps they see coming in their roster.

No 9s Nathan Hastie and Noah Hotham are in, as are No 10s Cam Millar, Ajay Faleafaga and Finn Hurley, while hooker Jack Taylor, No 8 Will Stodart and tall winger Jeremiah Asi (“He’s an aerial threat with a good left boot,” Jury says) round out a group that is expected to start pushing for full Highlanders contracts by 2024.

It's a relatively small number compared to the Crusaders’ full 28-man academy, but the Highlanders are quietly confident of a high success rate due to the amount of homework they put in before committing to an individual – right down to religious requirements.

“We're really looking at the person,” Jury says. “How do people talk about them? How does their teacher, their principal, talk about them?

“A good example I can use is Ajay Faleafaga [a schoolboy star out of St Peter’s College, Auckland]. One big question is, ‘Could Ajay come down here and settle when he’s so close to his family?”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland Boys' hooker Jack Taylor has been identified as a Super Rugby player of the future.

“How do we make sure that he feels confident that yes, he wants to do a Bachelor of Arts [at Otago University] and really focus on sociology and criminology, but can he actually come down here?

“So Ajay’s a Mormon, so where’s his Mormon Church? It’s not that far, and this is your residential college and this is your food and this is where you'll be training... they’ve got to have a real sense of belonging right from the get-go.”

The program, with significant support from construction company John Jones Steel, only started in 2020. Its vision was clear – to first secure talent within the Highlanders region, and then look elsewhere if necessary.

The former can’t be taken for granted in a highly competitive market. Stodart, a Southlander, had been lured to St Andrew’s College in Christchurch, but Jury kept in touch and brought him ‘home’ when the opportunity arose.

Highlanders Highlanders assistant coach Clarke Dermody praises the rapid development of young tighthead prop Saula Ma'u.

That speaks to Jury's huge importance to the program. He has deep ties to the region and a background in teaching – as well as what he refers to as “networks” that clearly stretch a long way from Dunedin.

Jury has to be a diplomat too. He admits to some “tough” conversations with Otago and Southland, who have their own academies and own opinions about who should be playing Super Rugby. An honest approach smoothes over the friction.

“One thing I’m big on is around our communication, and the consistency of that as well,” Jury says. “You're always going to be challenged in this space, and it’s important to make sure we keep everybody updated, and everybody aligned.”

Withy, Holland and Ma’u stand out for another reason. The trio had barely played any NPC rugby before making the Super Rugby debuts. Playing Devil’s advocate, Stuff suggests this could be used as proof that Super Rugby clubs could feel confident about developing players with limited exposure to provincial rugby.

But, Jury won’t have a bar of it. In fact, if he had his way talented young players would be sent to the school of hard knocks that is Heartland Rugby.

“Look, I think NPC rugby is really, really important,” he says. “Because that’s the confirmation of their talent.

“It's so important. We put all our young talented guys out there. Let’s put some more young guys into Heartland Rugby, because the week-in, week-out of that is unreal as well.

“That’s the preparation they need to be battle-hardened for Super Rugby. It’s all there. It's a great, great base for these guys to be confirmed as a Super Rugby talent.”

Highlanders: Connor Garden-Bachop, Sam Gilbert, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Fetuli Paea, Scott Gregory, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith (c), Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Billy Harmon, Christian Lio-Willie, Sam Caird, Bryn Evans, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Daniel Lienert-Brown. Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Ethan de Groot, Josh Hohneck, Max Hicks, James Lentjes, Folau Fakatava, Marty Banks, Hugh Renton.

Drua: Kitione Taliga, Selestino Ravutaumada, Apisalome Vota, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Vinaya Habosi, Teti Tela, Frank Lomani, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi (c), Ratu Rotuisolia, Isoa Nasilasila, Manasa Saulo, Mesu Dolokoto, Haereiti Hetet. Reserves: Tevita Ikanivere, Meli Tuni, Samu Tawake, Viliame Rarasea, Joseva Tamani, Simeone Kuruvoli, Onisi Ratave, Kitione Ratu.