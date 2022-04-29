Chiefs move into Super Rugby Pacific top four with 27-25 win over Reds

The Chiefs celebrate Cortez Ratima’s try in their win over the Reds in Brisbane on Friday night.

At Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane: Chiefs 27 (Cortez Ratima try 40+7min, Samisoni Taukei’aho try 47min, Pita Gus Sowakula try 64min; Bryn Gatland 3 con, 2 pen) Reds 25 (Harry Wilson try 32min, Josh Flook try 52min, Hunter Paisami try 77min; Lawson Creighton 2 con, 2 pen). HT: 13-13

Yellow cards: Harry Wilson (Reds) 47min, Jock Campbell (Reds) 62min

Red card: Samipeni Finau (Chiefs): 76min

The Chiefs have bounced into the top four on the Super Rugby Pacific ladder after holding on for a nail-biting victory over the Reds in Brisbane on Friday night.

A contentious 76th minute red card to replacement Samipeni Finau ensured some late drama at Suncorp Stadium, but the visitors managed to cling on for a 27-25 win.

Referee Paul Williams deemed Finau’s high contact on Reds openside flanker Fraser McReight was dangerous and reckless enough to wave red – though of course by that time it wouldn’t have mattered if it was yellow instead – and Hunter Paisami quickly coasted over to make the margin two.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Tupou Vaa’i and the Chiefs breathed a sigh of relief after their nail-biting finish at Suncorp Stadium.

However, the centre went from hero to zero from the restart, as he then ran into one of his own men to gift the Chiefs a scrum to close things out. Only, they made coach Clayton McMillan sweat for it, when Xavier Roe knocked on from the base and handed the hosts one final opportunity from their own end as the siren sounded.

But stand up stand-in skipper Luke Jacobson, who swooped on a ruck soon later and won his side the game-winning penalty over the ball, and a valuable four competition points, against a team they of course were beaten by in Townsville last year.

After what was a sloppy first half, where both sides were guilty of aimless kicking and a mountain of unforced errors, the game came alive after the break, but the Reds were ultimately made to pay for ill discipline, forced to play half the second stanza with 14, thanks to two yellow cards.

With the home side’s loosies doing a great job to disrupt at the breakdown, the Chiefs struggled for any sort of flow in the opening half, finally getting the ball inside the Reds’ 22m zone late in the piece and getting across the line through Cortez Ratima seven minutes past the halftime hooter, going to the break level at 13-13.

Samisoni Taukei’aho barged through a tackle of McReight in the 47th minute to give the visitors the lead for the first time in the game, with salt rubbed in for the Reds with No 8 Harry Wilson sent to the sin bin on the back of repeated team infringements.

Down a man, the hosts were gallant, though, and captain Tate McDermott put on an inspirational play when initially fumbling a kick but then regathering and putting Josh Flook away to hit straight back.

Momentum was with the Reds, but the Chiefs held firm, through a combination of strong set-piece work, tight defence from the pack, as well as one brilliant try-saver from Quinn Tupaea on a rampaging McReight.

Soon off the back of that inspirational play, the Chiefs were flying up the other end, and with Reds fullback Jock Campbell binned for a deliberate knock on, they soon after cashed in when Pita Gus Sowakula burrowed over.

The big moment

Quinn Tupaea showed true All Black qualities with his brilliant 57th minute try-saving tackle on Fraser McReight. With the Reds trailing 20-18, McReight steamed onto a kick down the left touch from Lawson Creighton, only for Tupaea, for a second successive week playing out of position on the wing, to come sprinting from the other side of the park to bring the No 7 down just short of the line.

Match rating

7/10: The first spell was some of the poorest footy you could hope to see, but things then picked up a fair few notches in the second stanza to produce some content for the highlights reel, and the final stages proved a heart-stopper.

The big picture

The Chiefs leapfrog the Reds into fourth spot, and will head back to Hamilton full of confidence for their home clash against the Brumbies next Saturday. The Reds will remain fifth come the end of the weekend and have a good chance to immediately make amends, back at Suncorp next Friday against the struggling Highlanders.

MVP

Lock Tupou Vaa’i was huge for the Chiefs, proving a solid option at the lineout, being a force in the tight defence, along with putting in some heavy shots – making a team-equal-high 11 tackles – while he was also busy with the ball, taking a game-high 14 carries.