Highlanders beat Fijian Drua 27-24 in Suva as Marino Mikaele-Tu'u stands up again

The Fijian Drua hosts came close to a memorable win in the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific game in Suva.

At ANZ Stadium, Suva: Highlanders 27 (Sam Gilbert try 7min, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u 32min, Rhys Marshall try 60min; Mitch Hunt 3 cons, 2 pens) Drua 24 (Frank Lomani try 2min, Vinaya Habosi 14min, Kalaveti Ravouvou try 23min; Teti Tela 3 cons, pen). HT: 17-24.

The Highlanders have kept their playoff hopes alive with a come-from-behind victory against a fired-up Fijian Drua side in Fiji – and they needed another huge performance from No 8 Marino Mikaele-Tu’u and significant impact from the bench to get the job done.

They trailed for an hour of the game in Suva as the Drua capitalised on their errors, and it took a maul try from replacement hooker Rhys Marshall to secure a gruelling 27-24 win.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Highlanders No 8 Marino Mikaele-Tu'u carries the ball against the Fijian Drua at ANZ Stadium Suva on Saturday.

Marshall provided much-needed composure from the bench, while replacement halfback Folau Fakatava was excellent in the final 15 minutes as the Highlanders went deep into their energy reserves for the win.

However, they were particuarly indebted to Mikaele-Tu’u, who is standing up in a struggling side and putting his name in front of the All Blacks selectors every time he plays.

Despite Drua boss Brian Thorburn expressing concern about an underwhelming crowd earlier in the week, ANZ Stadium was packed on sunny Saturday afternoon in Suva, creating an electric atmosphere for the Drua’s first game on home soil.

The home fans exploded after just two minutes when the Drua skinned the Highlanders down the left edge to set up a try for halfback Frank Lomani.

Brilliant Drua No 11 Vinaya Habosi had a field day, constantly exposing Highlanders opposite Sam Gilbert, while the Highlanders’ expected scrum dominance failed to materialise.

In warm and humid conditions, some of the Highlanders’ big men also struggled with the pace of the game, and No 8 Mikaele-Tu’u was left to fight a lone battle with some typically strong carries.

The Highlanders also struggled under the high ball, and their poor opening 40 minutes was summed up by All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith knocking on at the base of scrum just before halftime.

In the 65th minute, the Highlanders were also marched back an extra 10 metres after referee Brendon Pickerill lost patience with excessive backchat from Smith – and the captain was subsequently replaced by Fakatava.

With their scrum unable to budge the much-improved set-piece, the Highlanders looked bereft of attacking ideas, and even the in-form Thomas Umaga-Jensen had a forgettable game in the midfield.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Vinaya Habosi of Fijian Drua and Sam Gilbert of the Highlanders compete for a high ball during the round 11 Super Rugby Pacific at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Connor Garden-Bachop offered the occasional hint of some spark from fullback, but he was also guilty of coughing up possession in the face of some aggressive defence.

The slippery ball caused major issues for the Highlanders’ handling, preventing them from building concerted pressure.

However, credit must go to the Drua who again displayed their huge physicality, and the Highlanders will be delighted to get a win in a venue where others will struggle in the coming years.

The big moment

Hooker Rhys Marshall’s try from a lineout drive in the 60th minute put the Highlanders in the lead for the first time of the game. They never relinquished that advantage.

Match rating

8.5/10. There was a real sense of occasion on Saturday, as Fiji’s long wait to watch their own players perform in Super Rugby in front of friends and family finally ended. The 15,000-strong crowd didn’t get the result they wanted, but they enjoyed plety of drama.

The big picture

The Highlanders travel to Brisbane to face the Reds on Friday, and there can be no doubts about their character. They temporarily move into ninth place on the ladder, but they will still need to improve their execution levels to break into the top eight.

MVP

Vinaya Habosi. The Drua have unearthed a potential global star in the winger, who is the outstanding No 11 in the competition. No wonder talks have already begun to extend his contract.