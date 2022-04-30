Highlanders flanker Christian Lio-Willie '50-50' for Reds clash as crunch Aussie games await

The Fijian Drua hosts came close to a memorable win in the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific game in Suva.

Highlanders head coach Tony Brown says flanker Christian Lio-Willie is in doubt for the game against the Reds in Brisbane on Friday, after a draining 27-24 victory against the Fijian Drua played in 30-degree Suva temperatures on Saturday.

Lio-Willie was replaced at half-time in Suva – where team-mates spent the first five minutes of the break applying ice to their heads in a bid to cool down – and Brown said “another short turnaround” would give his troops little time to recover.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Folau Fakatava tries to avoid team-mate Hugh Renton in the final quarter of the hard-fought win in Fiji.

“Super Rugby gave us the ultimate draw, didn’t they?” Brown said, with tongue firmly in his cheek. ”We've got a couple of knocks.

“I think Christian is going to be 50-50, he’s got a bit of an ankle sprain. We always knew this Australian leg was going to be a massive challenge for us as a team.

“We've got to front up again against the best Aussie team. So, we’re looking forward to that challenge, and it's always good to take on my old mate Brad Thorn.”

The Crusaders’ loss to the Waratahs on Saturday – and the Blues’ narrow win against the Force on Friday – showed that the Australian teams have closed the gap this year.

The Highlanders now face a crucial run of games against the Reds, Force, Waratahs and Rebels, and although those fixtures suddenly look a lot tougher Brown acknowledged the eight-team finals format was keeping their season alive despite a 2-8 record.

“The competition, the way it's set up, is in our favour,” he said. “We haven't performed very well this year, but there’s still a massive chance for us to make the playoffs.

“As a coach, I just want us to play better rugby. I want us to be more committed, and show more energy and be awesome on the rugby field.

“If we can do that and sneak into the playoffs, I think we can be a dangerous team.”

One player who is ticking all of those boxes is Marino Mikaele-Tu’u. The outstanding No 8 was one of the players stood down by the Highlanders last year after a rowdy party at Josh Ioane’s house prompted complaints to police, but Brown said he had turned a corner since then.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Tony Brown catches up with Drua coach Mick Byrne before the game at ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

“I think he's really matured as a rugby player,” Brown said. “He will say himself he wasn’t getting the best out of himself in previous years.

“But, this year he’s really determined to be the best rugby player he can be, and it's clearly showing that he's a quality rugby player and someone who's only going to get better and better.”

Replacement hooker Rhys Marshall also won praise for another strong performance off the bench, and his long spell at powerful Irish province Munster is clearly showing in his set-piece accuracy and subtle touches.

However, Brown was most pleased with the Highlanders’ collective ability to work through a tough start – they trailed 21-10 at one stage in the first half – in hot and hostile conditions with 15,000 Drua fans celebrating every tackle and line break.

“I'm just really proud to be part of the game in Fijji,” Brown said. “It was an amazing occasion.

“The Drua played some awesome footy. I’m just proud of my boys to hang tough in tough conditions, and against you 1 million people hoping for the Drua to win.”