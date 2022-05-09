50 players have played for the Hurricanes this season, nine of them hookers

Riley Higgins became the 50th player to take the field for the Hurricanes when he made his debut against the Drua.

The Hurricanes reached a unique milestone when Riley Higgins took the field in the second half of their 67-5 win over the Fijian Drua, and it had nothing to do with the score.

The 19-year-old midfielder became the 50th different player to feature for the Hurricanes in the first 11 games of the Super Rugby Pacific season when he made his debut in the franchise’s third-biggest win.

SKY SPORT The Hurricanes bounced back from their heavy defeat across the ditch to smash the Fijian Drua in Wellington.

That is 12 more players than were originally named in the 38-man squad with Covid-19 related illness, injuries, suspensions and All Blacks rest policies testing the Hurricanes’ depth more than ever before.

“I think it’s the state of the world a little bit with Covid,” coach Jason Holland said.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby power rankings: All five Kiwi teams poised to qualify for playoffs

* Rookies seize their moment as Hurricanes blow away Fijian Drua

* Super Rugby talking points: Combative Brumbies put Blues and Crusaders on notice



“Covid gives a lot of guys opportunities and it’s ripped through all the teams and teams have been scrambling to get people in during the week.

“But the reality is everyone has been up to it and has taken their opportunity and it’s only good for those young guys, even if they only got one or two caps.

“They got a taste of it and hopefully it’s driving them to want more.”

1 NEWS The 34-year-old prop is set to make his Hurricanes debut this weekend after recovering from a ruptured Achilles.

There is one particular position where the Hurricanes have felt the pinch the most.

Nine of the 50 players to have taken the field for the Hurricanes this season have been hookers.

Dane Coles added his name to a long list that also includes Asafo Aumua, James O’Reilly, Jacob Devery, Siua Maile, Raymond Tuputupu, Kianu Kereru-Symes, Bruce Kauika-Peterson and Leni Apisai when he made his comeback from a long-term injury in the 11 tries to one rout of the Drua.

“He was the ninth. I haven’t come across that in my coaching career but that’s the story of the season, isn’t it?

“I’d never come across a professional rugby team getting in a bus for four hours both ways as well,” Holland added, referring to the start of the season where the New Zealand teams were based in a bubble in Queenstown and travelled to Dunedin for games.

“But everyone has stepped up to that hooker spot, all nine of them have done a pretty good job and represented us pretty well as well.”

Holland has continually said that some of the fill-ins will have cool stories to share about their debuts for the Hurricanes, but it will be hard to top Tuputupu, who played in the round five win over the Highlanders.

The 18-year-old had never even played provincial rugby and had to drive down to Wellington from Palmerston North on game day after Aumua tested positive for Covid-19 and had to withdraw, and various other hookers were unavailable through injury. Tuputupu ended up coming on in the second half.

“They have to stay by their phones, these boys,” Holland quipped.