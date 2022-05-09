Clarke Dermody confirms interest in Highlanders' head coach role as Marino Mikaele-Tu'u says players 'absolutely' back him

In-form Highlanders No 8 Marino Mikaele-Tu’u says Clarke Dermody has the players’ full backing to be the next head coach of the Highlanders, pointing to his success in driving them to the Super Rugby Trans Tasman final last year.

New Highlanders chair Peter Kean said last week that the Highlanders were looking at internal and external candidates to replace Tony Brown from 2023 onwards, with Dermody a definite “contender”.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Clarke Dermody and Tony Brown share a laugh before the game against the Hurricanes in Dunedin last month.

Dermody, who has been an assistant coach to Brown for the past two seasons, confirmed his interest in the role on Monday, saying: “Obviously my name has been bandied about, and it's something that I'd forward to.

“It's a club that's given me everything, and if I can give back and make the team better, if I was the right person, then I'd openly take it, but at the moment it's about the Force [in Dunedin on Friday.”

Tu'u – in the form of his career after offseason surgery on his tibia – was in no doubt that Dermody was the right man for the job.

“He's been really good for me. I've been here four or five years, and he's really showed me a few things that I've needed to improve on,” he said.

“So you couldn't give it to a better man, if it was up to me. He's done it before for a little stint when Browny went off to Japan [last year]. He pushed the boys all the way to the final [against the Blues], so that shows what he can do.”

With Brown on test duty with Japan last year, Dermody piloted the Highlanders to five wins in a row in Super Rugby Trans Tasman, including a strong bonus-point win against the Brumbies in Canberra in the final round that saw the Highlanders clinch a place in the decider against the Blues.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images Marino Mikaele Tu'u on the charge against the Reds on Friday.

The endorsement from Mikaele-Tu’u will also help his cause, particularly as players such as the No 8, lock Josh Dickson and prop Ethan de Groot have improved noticeably under his coaching.

“It's just doing your job,” Dermody said. “It's a pretty intimate job. You're with the players more than you're with your family at times. So, it's always good when they like you as well.”

Meanwhile, the Highlanders have suffered another injury blow in the back row, with Christian Lio-Willie ruled out for the rest of the season.

Lio-Willie suffered a high ankle sprain after 20 minutes in the game against the Fijian Drua, but played through the pain until halftime.

However, the injury is serious enough to require surgery, and he joins Shannon Frizell and Gareth Evans on the sidelines.

Dermody also said hooker Liam Coltman hurt his ankle in the win against the Reds on Friday, and was on “light duties” this week as the Highlanders prepare for a crunch game against the Force in Dunedin on Friday.

Despite those blows, Dermody said the mood in the camp was positive after two good wins on the road during a tough three-week tour, and there was a determination not to let those valuable victories go to waste against the Force.

“The boys are definitely excited, obviously winning makes a big difference,” Dermody said.

“But, our weeks haven't changed all year, it's just the results are starting to turn. So, as long as we keep nailing every week the same hopefully the performances take care of themselves.

“...We're playing better. We got over to Melbourne and played a Brumbies team that are one of the best in the comp.

“From that game, we reviewed really hard and went to Fiji, which was a really tough game and awesome occasion. But, getting that one gave the boys a real injection.”