Hurricanes fight back for 22-18 Super Rugby Pacific win over Waratahs in Sydney

Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea scored a late try to give his side victory against the Waratahs in Sydney.

At Leichhardt Oval, Sydney: Hurricanes 22 (Tevita Mafileo try 42min, Bailyn Sullivan try 60min, Ardie Savea try 75min; Jordie Barrett 2 con, pen) Waratahs 18 (Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco try 19min, Dylan Pietsch try 36min; Tane Edmed con, pen, Ben Donaldson pen). HT: 0-15.

Red card: Paddy Ryan (Waratahs) 77min

The Hurricanes’ quest for a home Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal is still on after a 22-18 fight-back victory over the Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday night.

Captain Ardie Savea, who only moments before was laying injured on the turf, burrowed over for what proved the match-winning try, in the 75th minute, as his team came from 15-0 down at halftime to claim their crucial victory.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Jordie Barrett’s return to second five-eighth ended in a victory for the Hurricanes.

The four competition points catapulted the Canes up three places on the ladder into fourth spot, at least for the time being, with the Chiefs still to have a big say on who finishes in that important last home playoff position.

Returning to the scene of their stunning win over the Crusaders a fortnight ago, the Waratahs looked set to nab another Kiwi scalp, but the Hurricanes came out of the sheds a different side in the second stanza after likely getting a big tune-up at the break for an appalling first-half display.

The Waratahs were hugely dominant early, several times slicing the Canes’ defence up the middle, while time and again powering them backwards at a rate of knots at scrum time, and by the quarter mark the possession and territory stats were bordering on the ridiculous – the hosts with well over 90 per cent for both facets.

The Hurricanes were again guilty of silly errors – the same sort of inaccuracies which plagued them so badly against the Brumbies prior to last week’s romp over the Fijian Drua.

Justin Sangster invited trouble by spilling the ball near the hosts’ tryline and they duly punished with the try of the match near halftime, as Izaia Perese surged down the left touch then gave a miraculous offload for Dylan Pietsch to score in the spot he was denied quarter of an hour earlier.

And then there was the Canes’ scrum. Or there wasn’t, more accurately. Having seen his side concede four penalties from a combined 11 feeds, along with a fair ton of psychological damage, coach Jason Holland had had quite enough, and props Xavier Numia and Tyrel Lomax were hooked in the 34th minute.

On came Tevita Mafileo and 108-test former All Black Owen Franks, and the pair made an immediate difference, claiming a penalty advantage on their first pack-down.

Mafielo then made further impact by burrowing over just a couple of minutes into the second spell, and with veteran AB Dane Coles injected straight after halftime, the new trio’s first two scrums together then also saw them win two penalties and the tide was turning.

Jordie Barrett – who had slammed a simple shot into the post after the halftime siren and then missed touch from a penalty – eventually found his kicking boots and closed things to 15-10, and it was then the ABs utility, returning to the No 12 jersey here, who steered his side get back on level terms, too, with his strong carry and offload helping unleash Bailyn Sullivan down the right touch on the hour-mark to make things all square.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Izaia Perese was huge for the Waratahs before leaving with a leg injury.

Ben Donaldson kicked the Tahs ahead again with a dozen minutes to play, but they just weren’t clinical enough to shut things out, and Savea and all his synonymous leg-drive proved instrumental when it mattered most, and any hope the hosts had of snatching it late went out the window with a 77th minute red card to reserve prop Paddy Ryan for high contact on Barrett.

The big moment

Langi Gleeson dropping the ball with the Waratahs hot on attack with seven minutes left. The hosts were up by three and from a penalty, opted not to kick three more, then let the Canes off the hook, leading to Savea’s match-winner.

Match rating

8/10: It was initially as one-sided as it gets, but the Hurricanes fought gallantly and Holland’s big front row calls paid dividends. It was anyone’s game till the end which made for gripping viewing.

The big picture

The Hurricanes jump from seventh to fourth – a point ahead of the Chiefs, who play on Sunday – and now prepare to host the Rebels in Wellington next Saturday night, while the Waratahs, with their bonus point, remain fifth, equal on 33 with the Canes, and now eye a trip to Dunedin to face the resurgent Highlanders next Sunday.

MVP

Waratahs centre Izaia Perese was eye-catching before limping off in the 68th minute with a leg injury, but Canes captain Ardie Savea gets it with his late heroics, which went with 38 metres on nine carries, a team-high four defenders beaten, a clean break, 12 tackles without a miss and also a turnover win.