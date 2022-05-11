Highlanders explain rationale behind shock selection of Sam Gilbert at No 10

Super Rugby Pacific: Highlanders v Western Force

Where: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

When: Friday, 7.05pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff.

Sam Gilbert hasn't been a first-five since his schoolboy rugby days, but the Highlanders are adamant he can compete for the No 10 jersey for the rest of the season if he performs well against the Western Force in Dunedin on Friday.

The Highlanders produced the selection shock of the Super Rugby season on Wednesday, naming Gilbert at No 10 despite having Mitch Hunt, Marty Banks and Vilimoni Koroi as options.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Sam Gilbert scores a try during the round six Super Rugby Pacific against the Blues.

Head coach Tony Brown was unavailable due to a commercial commitment on Wednesday, but assistant coach Clarke Dermody said Gilbert – who has played the lion's share of his Highlanders rugby at No 14 – was a better fit at No 10 than it appeared at first glance.

"He's had a couple of club games there, and he also was a 10 at school," Dermody said. "So, effectively has been out of position for a couple of years for us on the wing and at fullback, which is probably his other position, but this week he gets a crack at 10.

"It's obviously been in discussions. We're obviously trusting Browny's instincts on it a wee bit, because he obviously sees things a bit better than I do in those positions.

"But, what he sees is a guy with natural ability, a strong kicker, a good tackler and distributes the ball well, so we'll so how he goes on Friday."

Dermody said Hunt had struggled earlier in the season in a team that was making life difficult for any No 10, but had enjoyed one of his best games of the year against the Reds in Brisbane last week.

That raises the stakes even higher for the Gilbert switch, but Dermody said that he should see as a big opportunity.

"If he plays well, he's a definite shout to stay in there," he said. "It's the same as anyone that gets an opportunity in our team. If they nail it there's a good chance they'll be there the week after."

Dermody also said that Gilbert's inclusion signalled a change in the Highlanders' game plan ("It potentially indicates a change in style of game we've been playing in the last few weeks. That's probably all we can say at the moment."), with Gilbert offering a different physical profile to Hunt.

At about 100kg, Gilbert is big for a first-five, and when asked if he would be asked to take on the line, Dermody said: "Potentially.

"Obviously, he's bigger under the high ball as well, and the way the Force play they come through the front door, especially in the 22 early in the game so we're looking to negate that as well."

The other big change in the backline is in the midfield, where Josh Timu comes in at No 13 alongside Thomas Umaga-Jensen, rekindling a partnership that showed real promise in the preseason before Timu was cut down with a knee injury.

"He complements Thomas in the midfield," Dermody said of Timu.

"There is a big body and then someone who's a bit more agile, and has a bit of a different skill set."

The Force remain in the hunt for a finals place, and sit just three competition points behind the eight-placed Highlanders with a game in hand.

Highlanders co-captain James Lentjes said it was clear that the Australian sides had improved across the board since Super Rugby Trans Tasman last year.

"I think they've improved definitely," he said. "They're certainly up for it, and with the way the competition is structured they're all in the hunt [for the top eight]."

Highlanders: Connor Garden-Bachop, Fetuli Paea, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Scott Gregory, Sam Gilbert, Aaron Smith (cc), Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Billy Harmon, James Lentjes, Josh Dickson, Bryn Evans, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma'u, Fabian Holland, Hugh Renton, Folau Fakatava, Mitch Hunt, Liam Coombes-Fabling