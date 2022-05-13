Highlanders thrash Western Force 61-10 as Sam Gilbert shines at No 10

At Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin: Highlanders 61 (Andrew Makalio tries 2min, 43min Marino Mikaele-Tu’u tries 5min, 21 min, Scott Gregory try 14min, Rhys Marshall try 52min, Folau Fakatava tries 58min, 80min, Billy Harmon try 78min; Sam Gilbert 8 cons). Force 10 (Jeremy Thrush try 9min, Andrew Ready 33 mins). HT: 28-10 Yellow cards: Josh Dickson (Highlanders) 32 mins, Feleti Kaitu’u (Force) 68 mins. Red card: Richard Kahui (Force) 73 mins

The Highlanders have one foot in the Super Rugby Pacific finals after shock No 10 selection Sam Gilbert guided them to a thumping, nine-try, 61-10 win against the hapless Western Force in Dunedin.

Gilbert was outstanding in his first run at first-five since his schoolboy days, setting up the attack nicely and kicking eight conversions from eight attempts. In a fitting conclusion to the game, 100-game man Daniel Lienert-Brown was given the last conversion attempt, and he almost nailed it from the sideline.

Derek Morrison/Photosport Sam Gilbert challenges the Force defence at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Friday.

Gilbert's size and ability to offload at the line added a new dimension to the attack, and the bonus-point win means the Highlanders are now seven points clear of the ninth-placed Melbourne Rebels, who play the Chiefs on Sunday.

READ MORE:

* Live: Highlanders vs Force - Super Rugby Pacific

* Dogged Blues keep blinkers affixed as they close in on Super Rugby Pacific top spot

* Stephen Perofeta, Tom Robinson men on move for Blues in Super Rugby Pacific

* 'Dream come true': Josh Moorby relishing his Hurricanes chance as Jordie Barrett returns to 12

* Super Rugby Pacific: Stadium debacle in Christchurch no handbrake for Crusaders

* Aaron Mauger stands down two Moana Pasifika players ahead of crucial Super Rugby game



However, the Highlanders again had to battle through a card to big lock Josh Dickson, his third in the past month alone.

Dickson was sent to the bin after 32 mins for a high tackle on Tim Anstee.

Disappointingly for Otago man, it was almost a carbon copy of the tackles that saw him sent off against the Hurricanes and yellow-carded against the Reds last week.

Despite those earlier offences, his shoulder height is still too high going into contact, and it put his side under needless pressure against the Force when they had the contest under control.

The Force also had their discipline issues, although a late red card to former All Black Richard Kahui for a head-to-head collision with Mitch Hunt looked harsh.

The contest was over by that stage. The Highlanders had far too much quality against the Force, running in nine tries in front of 9877 fans, a noticeable lift on their previous two home games.

Gilbert started like he had played 50 tests for the All Blacks at No 10, albeit against some questionable Force defence.

Within six minutes he had played a major role in a Highlanders try – their second – and nailed two conversions.

That fine start dissolved any nerves he may have carried into the game, and there was an ease about his work as he defused the Force high balls in his backfield duties and kicked accurately for touch.

Against a disjointed Force outfit that only got into the game when the Highlanders’ discipline slipped, Aaron Smith was also slick at halfback, spinning out passes to his big ball carriers.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Hooker Andrew Makalio goes over for his first try of the evening.

In the midfield, Thomas Umaga-Jensen was a major handful for the Force with his size and footwork, while the scrum was strong when it needed to be.

The back row also continued to impress, with Billy Harmon and two-try No 8 Marino Mikaele-Tu’u standing out with ball in hand.

The latter's consistency must be beginning to attract the gaze of the All Blacks selectors, as they pick out the players who are performing at the business end of the competition.

While Hoskins Sotutu and Pita Gus Sowakula are clearly quality players, Mikaele-Tu’u offers an appealing mixture of silky skills and out-and-out toughness.

He was replaced at 45 minutes for Hugh Renton, but happily for Highlanders fans it did not appear to be injury-related.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Highlanders wing Scott Gregory charges towards the try line against the Force.

After a challenging early part of the season, thing are looking up in Dunedin.

Big moment

Folau Fakatava’s try after 57 minutes was Highlanders rugby at its best – an innovative lineout move that featured a left-foot chip down the line by skilful hooker Rhys Marshall.

Match rating: 7.5/10

Highlanders fans should be encouraged by the belief returning to their side, although the Force failed to turn up. They lacked intensity from the start, and have now copped two heavy back-to-back losses to Kiwi opposition.

The big picture

The Highlanders welcome the Waratahs to Dunedin next Sunday with their confidence building.

MVP

Makalio, Mikaele-Tu’u, Smith and Harmon were all strong, but it’s impossible to go past Gilbert. No one saw his selection coming, but he has given himself every chance of retaining the No 10 jersey against the Waratahs.