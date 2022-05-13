'He's proved himself': Highlanders coach Tony Brown gives Sam Gilbert the tick of approval

Highlanders coach Tony Brown hasn't quite handed Sam Gilbert the No 10 jersey for the match against the Waratahs next Sunday, but the signs are pointing that way after his excellent display and Mitch Hunt's nasty head knock in the 61-10 win against the Western Force on Friday.

Gilbert’s selection at No 10 was the catalyst for the Highlanders’ best performance of the season, providing them with a template they must be tempted to stick with.

Afterwards, Brown expressed his pleasure at Gilbert's “immaculate” goalkicking, and also acknowledged that he brought a different dimension to the attack with his ability to attack the line.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Sam Gilbert of the Highlanders prepares to kick at goal against the Western Force at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

“We will go through what we always do around reviewing the game and then looking at our selection,” Brown said. “If Sam gets the jersey next week, I'm hoping he’ll play the same.”

The decision might be made for the Highlanders after Hunt appeared to be momentarily knocked out in head-to-head contact with Richard Kahui, who was sent off for the 73rd minute incident.

“He obviously got knocked out there,” Brown said. “Luckily for us, we've got a pretty long turnaround [until Sunday]. He seems pretty good now, and doesn't seem to have too many problems.”

However, that may be an optimistic view, given that players who have suffered a concussion face a 10-day stand-down period.

That would rule Hunt out of the Waratahs game, but if that’s the case Gilbert's first start at No 10 since a preseason game for Otago last year indicated he was more than up to the task.

“I think I saw what everyone else saw – a pretty polished performance,” Brown said. “Goalkicking – immaculate.

“Everything he did on the park he did really well and executed everything that we wanted him to do, except for a couple of kicks at the end when he got a bit tired.

“I think he's proved himself to be a quality player.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Highlanders No 7 Billy Harmon charges forward against the Force.

Just as significantly, Gilbert's selection appeared to bring the best out of everyone around him – and Brown confirmed this had been his thinking all along.

“Ninety-five per cent of the selection was to get the other players to start performing themselves,” Brown said.

“I knew that by putting Sam there that everyone else had to step up, and I think they did tonight and made his job easier. [But] you can't deny that he was pretty awesome tonight.”

Gilbert said he had learnt of his selection “last Saturday or Sunday”, giving him a week to build into the game, and despite his assured start he admitted to plenty of pre-match butterflies.

“I was pretty nervous,” he said. “The most nervous I've been for a while. There were just a lot of different challenges going into tonight.

“...obviously, playing outside ‘Nuggy’ [Aaron Smith] helps a lot. He really controls the game.

“So, for me it was just about nailing my role and how I could influence the team.

“So that was probably from my perspective, it was more just how I could help him, how I could help the team, and give the guys what they needed.”

The Highlanders can now look forward to the Waratahs with renewed optimism about what they can achieve this year.

“We've had a brutal last four games,” Brown said. “Short turnaround after short turnaround, with lots of travel mixed in.

“We’ve grown and grown as a team, and the leadership has grown as. The players just want to play well and win games of rugby.

“We're starting to create a bit of momentum, and hopefully it gets our mojo back.”