Super Rugby: Ardie Savea 'can't repeat what was said' before Hurricanes comeback win

Hurricanes come from 15-0 down at halftime to beat Waratahs in super Rugby Pacific clash in Sydney.

Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea reckoned he couldn’t repeat what was said in the halftime talk before the comeback win over the Waratahs – but it worked.

The teams were level at 15-15 until a Ben Donaldson penalty in the 68th minute put NSW ahead in a pulasting Super Rugby Pacific clash at Sydney’s Leichhardt Oval on Saturday night.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea (C) celebrates with teammates after his match-winning try against the Waratahs.

The buffer wasn't enough and despite some desperate defence, All Blacks back-rower Savea climbed off the deck after a heavy knock to score the try that earned the Hurricanes a 22-18 win.

"We talked about taking it moment by moment and we did that and got ourselves back into the game," Savea said.

READ MORE:

* Runaway Blues set their sights on Brumbies Super Rugby Pacific blockbuster

* Hurricanes fight back for 22-18 Super Rugby Pacific win over Waratahs in Sydney

* Rugby Australia set to reignite code war as it targets NRL stars for World Cup

* Blues trample Queensland Reds 53-26 to tighten grip on Super Rugby Pacific top spot



Jason McCawley/Getty Images Hurricanes players show their delight at their last-gasp win in Sydney.

"The win is very important coming into the back end of the competition."

The win allowed the Hurricanes to leapfrog the Waratahs into fourth.

The Waratahs led 15-0 at halftime and held the lead until the 75th minute when Savea scrambled over the line.

That try robbed NSW of victory in front of large and vocal crowd, which harked back to the Waratahs’ glory days, and also put a dent in their hunt for a top-four finish.

NSW looked like they would fly the flag for Australian rugby after the Brumbies, Reds and Western Force fell to their Kiwi rivals.

David Gray/AAP Waratahs skipper Jake Gordon (L) tackles Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea.

As well as the heartbreaking loss, in-form centre Izaia Perese limped from the field with a suspected MCL and is now in doubt for the Wallabies’ test series against England in early July.

"It feels like it got away from us that game," Waratahs skipper Jake Gordon told Stan Sport.

"We controlled possession in the first half but they came out of the blocks really quickly in that second half and we had trouble controlling that.

"We had opportunities to complete and we didn't."

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Paddy Ryan of the Waratahs receives a red card for a high tackle on Hurricanes back Jordie Barrett.

NSW had to play the final three minutes a man down with prop Paddy Ryan red-carded for an alleged high shot on Jordie Barrett.

The Waratahs forwards laid the platform for a 15-0 halftime lead, with their set piece causing all sorts of headaches for the visitors.

Such was their scrum dominance Hurricanes coach Jason Holland switched his props before the break, bringing All Blacks enforcer Owen Franks and Tevita Mafileo into the fray.

Test hooker Dane Coles also started the second half and with the Hurricanes hammering the line, Mafileo broke through in the 42nd minute.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Du'Plessis Kirifi of the Hurricanes gestures to the crowd after beating the Waratahs.

Centre Bailyn Sullivan then crossed after 60 minutes to square it up.

NSW scored twice in the first half although with 94 per cent of possession and territory in the opening 20 they should have been further ahead.

No.8 Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco came up with a try after picking up the ball at the back of the scrum.

They backed that up with Perese getting away a freakish backhand flick pass for winger Dylan Pietsch to score in the 36th minute.

The Waratahs at least walked away with a losing bonus point to help their finals quest.

Savea and his Hurricanes teammates remain in Australia for a game against the Rebels on Saturday.

The Waratahs have an extra day to recover before their visit to Dunedin to meet the Highlanders.

Additional reporting Stuff.