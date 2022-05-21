Red-card relief and rugby retirement: Richard Kahui's happy Hamilton homecoming

Former All Black Richard Kahui has spent his twilight years with the Western Force.

Super Rugby Pacific: Chiefs v Force

Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

When: Saturday, May 21, 4.35pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

It almost went up in red smoke, but, with a gamble at the judiciary, Richard Kahui will enjoy a happy Hamilton homecoming after all, as he counts down the final days of his rugby career.

The 17-test former All Black was contentiously sent off in the Western Force’s 61-10 loss to the Highlanders in Dunedin last Friday night, after colliding heads with Mitch Hunt.

Facing a three-game ban following initial consideration by the Sanzaar Foul Play Review Committee, and with three regular season games left in the Super Rugby Pacific season, his side struggling with injuries, feeling he wasn’t at fault, and of course with a game against his former Chiefs side looming in front of family and friends, Kahui opted to roll the dice at his hearing on Tuesday night.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Richard Kahui collided heads with Mitch Hunt but managed to get his red-card overturned.

“I really had nothing to lose,” he tells Stuff of an appeal which ended up proving successful and where common sense seemed to prevail, in the midst of World Rugby’s big clamp-down on head contact.

“If I had ripped his head off I certainly wouldn’t have bothered.

“I was a little bit surprised when I got the red... then I genuinely thought, watching it, I’m going to get off.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Ben O'Keeffe gives Richard Kahui his marching orders in Dunedin last Friday night.

“I completely support what they’re trying to achieve in the head injury prevention, I think that’s really important.

“But it’s not a perfect game, it’s not black and white... it’s a really murky little space to try and police.”

So, a big sigh of relief banked, some 18 years after he first set foot there for the Mooloos as a fresh-faced Tokoroa teenager, 16 years after turning out there for the Highlanders in his maiden Super season, and nine years since he last played there, in Chiefs colours, Kahui will venture back onto FMG Stadium Waikato for one last time when he’s injected off the visitors’ bench on Saturday evening.

“I really appreciate the fact that I'm going to get a chance to come back to a place that I still call home, against a team that I love,” he says.

“I spent a childhood there as well. Dad’s a rugby fanatic and he used to pull us out of school for the Waikato midweek games, we’d go see the British and Irish Lions, and the South African side take on the Mooloos, and I’ve seen some of the great Shield matches there as well.”

The midfielder, turned sometime winger, played 60 times for the Chiefs, and there could have been so many more had it not been for an agonising injury run – a whopping five shoulder reconstructions in his time as a Super player in New Zealand – which saw him watch both Chiefs title wins in 2012 and 2013 from the sidelines.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Richard Kahui goes on the charge against the Highlanders in his final season for the Chiefs in 2013.

After seven years with Toshiba in Japan, Kahui and his family – Australian wife Amy and young children Scarlett, Jake and Addison – then shifted from the Gold Coast to Perth, as he joined the Force for their Super return in 2020.

After scoring a try against the Chiefs in Perth last year, in an agonising 20-19 defeat after a missed Force conversion after the siren, he is primed for the re-match, on the back of that 61-10 thrashing at the hands of the Highlanders in Dunedin last Friday – a performance the veteran admitted “just showed a real lack of intent”.

“We’ve had a bit of a go at each other, which has been good,” Kahui said of both verbal and physical shots fired during the week’s preparations in Tauranga.

“The issue at the moment is just being consistent enough, it’s actually showing up and do what we say we’re going to do.”

Kahui has been bribing everyone he can for spare tickets. His parents and 30 or so of their friends will be there, while a mate from up north has 20 crayfish ready for after the game.

Stuff There have been many memorable moments at FMG Stadium Waikato for Richard Kahui, even if injured, pictured here after the semifinal win against the Crusaders in 2013.

Those will go down well with a Waikato Draught in the company of a couple of familiar faces, notably Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane, who is in awe of what his former team-mate has gone on to achieve.

“An exceptional player, a good athlete, a big man, good on both sides of the ball, and a guy who cares a lot about his team-mates, with an amazing work ethic,” is how Cane this week described him.

“At one stage, his rugby career was on the line. To see him go to Japan, look after his body and still be playing, it's pretty inspiring stuff.”

Indeed, Kahui, who turns 37 next month, feels in as good a shape as ever. But with his two-year contract up this year, he reveals that is set to be it, as “weird” as that feels.

“I’m counting down these 10 days to what could possibly be the end of my career,” he says.

“I haven’t talked about playing again. Physically, I feel great. But I don’t know if I could do another pre-season. So I think I’m unofficially, officially [retiring], if you know what I mean.

“I look back at my career with a lot of fondness, obviously some disappointments in that, but I think everything that’s happened has shaped me in a certain way to get me to this point to be back playing Super Rugby, which I never thought I would again. And really loving it, despite the results.”

And so with those well-worn boots about to be hung, that will mean no chance of a romantic return to the Mooloos team Kahui holds the most dear of any to his heart.

“I would love to, but it’s more about being a family man now,” he says.

“The kids are in school, my son is special needs, so it’s not just as easy as packing up to go. Otherwise I would 100% do it, I reckon.”

Scott Gardiner/Getty Images Richard Kahui is on the verge of calling time on his rugby career.

While Kahui has a number of options he’s looking into post-playing – including seriously considering coaching – the tougher decision is just where that might be, with the Gold Coast probably classified as the closest thing to home now.

“We’ve got a really big choice to make about where we want to spend the rest of our lives,” he says.

“After 20 years of playing rugby and moving my family around, planning your weeks for your Saturday night rugby, I’ve got to make some decisions for my family and what’s going to be best for all of us.”

AT A GLANCE

Chiefs: Kaleb Trask, Emoni Narawa, Alex Nankivell, Quinn Tupaea, Chase Tiatia, Bryn Gatland, Brad Weber (cc), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (cc), Pita Gus Sowakula, Tupou Vaa’i, Josh Lord, Angus Ta’avao, Bradley Slater, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Josh Bartlett, George Dyer, Samipeni Finau, Mitch Brown, Kaylum Boshier, Xavier Roe, Rameka Poihipi.

Force: Jake Strachan, Byron Ralston, Kyle Godwin, Reesjan Pasitoa, Toni Pulu, Jake McIntyre, Ian Prior, Jackson Pugh, Tim Anstee, Fergus Lee-Warner, Izack Rodda, Ryan McCauley, Santiago Medrano, Feleti Kaitu’u (c), Tom Robertson. Reserves: Andrew Ready, Angus Wagner, Bo Abra, Jeremy Thrush, Will Sankey, Michael McDonald, Richard Kahui, Brad Lacey.