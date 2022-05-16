Du'Plessis Kirifi heard 'racial slurs' from crowd as Hurricanes beat Waratahs in Sydney

Hurricanes loose forward Du'Plessis Kirifi gestures to the crowd after his side’s win at Leichardt Oval on Saturday. He wrote in an Instagram post on Monday that he’d heard racial slurs and comments about his mother.

Hurricanes loose forward Du’Plessis Kirifi says he heard “racial slurs” and comments about his mother from the crowd during his side’s win over the Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday night.

Kirifi was captured flipping the bird at the crowd at Leichardt Oval after the Super Rugby Pacific match, which his side won 22-18, thanks to a late try from All Black Ardie Savea.

He explained the reasons for his gesture in an Instagram post on Monday, while also apologising for it.

“I love the arena,” wrote Kirifi, “I love to compete alongside my teammates and I love when the crowds are hyped and throw chat from the stands”.

“But there’s a line and just because you’re in the crowd doesn’t give you the right to talk about my mother or my race.

“Abuse from the sideline is part of our job, and it’s a part I personally love - however this doesn’t justify racial slurs or comments about my family.”

Kirifi said the comments he heard led to his reaction and “apologise[d] to anyone disappointed by my actions”.

“I passionately wear my heart on my sleeve,” he wrote on Instagram, “but I’m nowhere near perfect”.

“I admire my teammates who are mature enough to be non-reactive and hopefully the next time I’m in this position I show the same resolve.

“As athletes we’re in the public eye, so I apologise to anyone disappointed by my actions, especially those with kids who look up to us as professionals.

“If I had my time again I’d definitely act in a different way.”

The Hurricanes host the Melbourne Rebels at Sky Stadium on Saturday.