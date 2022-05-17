Hurricanes get apology from Waratahs after Du'Plessis Kirifi cops 'racial slurs'

Hurricanes loose forward Du'Plessis Kirifi gestures to the crowd after his side’s win at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday. He wrote in an Instagram post on Monday that he’d heard racial slurs and comments about his mother.

The Hurricanes have thrown their support behind Du'Plessis Kirifi after he offered a one-fingered salute in response to racial taunts in Sydney on Saturday night.

Loose forward Kirifi, who said he heard "racial slurs'' and comments about his mother from the crowd during the Hurricanes' 22-18 win over the Waratahs at Leichhardt Oval, was captured flipping the bird after the Super Rugby Pacific match.

Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee spoke to Kirifi, who had earlier apologised for the gesture on social media, on Tuesday morning and said he could understand why he responded to what he believed were derogatory comments directed his way.

"Racist comments, or comments about your mother, are not pleasant for a young man to deal with - or any person to deal with,'' Lee said.

"He regrets what he did, but I can totally understand why he did it - in the heat of the moment, after allegedly hearing that kind of language.

"I can accept why he made a mistake. I can understand why it happened.''

Kirifi explained on Instagram why he offered the local fans the bird; while he loved it "when the crowds are hyped and throw chat from the stands”, it wasn't acceptable to be subjected to taunts about his race.

“But there’s a line and just because you’re in the crowd doesn’t give you the right to talk about my mother or my race,'' he wrote.

“Abuse from the sideline is part of our job, and it’s a part I personally love - however this doesn’t justify racial slurs or comments about my family.”

Lee confirmed he had spoken to Waratahs CEO Paul Doorn, and NZ Rugby.

Doorn, at the time of his conversation with Lee on Monday evening, wasn't aware of the social media post by Kirifi but had seen the photo of him popping the middle digit.

"He (Doorn) apologised on behalf of the club, for the situation,'' Lee said. "It was a short conversation, but we agreed to keep talking and work our way through that.''

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee said Waratahs CEO Paul Doorn had aplogised on behalf of the club.

"We just don't condone racism fullstop and that is what Paul and I spoke about. We need to make sure we are consistent in our messaging, which isn't difficult when you have got a situation like this.

"So we are very comfortable with where this has got to.''

NZ Rugby, as the employer of Kirifi, wanted to know what had led to the player to act in the way he did. Lee said they were satisfied with his explanation.

The chances of finding who made the comments appear remote. Lee said that because Leichhardt Oval was "quite an old ground'', there was no CCTV footage.

"There's not a lot we can do at this stage. Unless someone comes forward it is going to be quite difficult to consider exactly what happened, and who did it.''

Kirifi said that if he had his time again, he would act in a different manner.

“I admire my teammates who are mature enough to be non-reactive and hopefully the next time I’m in this position I show the same resolve,'' Kirifi stated.

“As athletes we’re in the public eye, so I apologise to anyone disappointed by my actions, especially those with kids who look up to us as professionals.

“If I had my time again I’d definitely act in a different way.”

Lee reiterated it was understandable for Kirifi to act in such a manner, given the tone of the comments.

"I think if he had his time again, he wouldn't do what he did on the field,'' Lee said.

"But in the heat of the moment, we all do things we might regret.

"It was an unfortunate situation. It was a great night in Sydney, a great atmosphere and crowd. It was just a shame that one person has allegedly ruined that.''

The Waratahs released a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

”The NSW Waratahs are disappointed to be recently made aware of an allegation of racial abuse from the crowd at Leichhardt Oval towards Hurricanes player Du'Plessis Kirifi on Saturday night.

“There is no place for racism in society and this behaviour will not be tolerated. The NSW Waratahs celebrate the multicultural diversity of our team and are proud to embrace the inclusiveness of all cultures and races in rugby.’’

The Hurricanes host the Melbourne Rebels at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.