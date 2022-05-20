Otago's Tom Donnelly gets plum NZ under-20s job as Highlanders unearth 'new Damian McKenzie'

Highlanders under-20s player Finn Hurley shows uncanny resemblance to All Black Damian McKenzie with brilliant try for Green Island against Otago University.

Former Highlanders lock Tom Donnelly’s coaching career goes from strength to strength.

Donnelly has landed the key position of New Zealand under-20s coach, which is arguably even more important this season after years of Covid-related disruption.

Elevate Analysis Highlanders high-performance player Finn Hurley scores for Green Island against Otago University.

The World Rugby Under 20 Championship has been cancelled for the past three years, denying New Zealand’s best young players the chance to gain crucial international exposure, particularly against the powerful northern hemisphere nations.

However, they will play Australia, Fiji and Argentina this year, and the Super Rugby Under-20 tournament that starts in Taupō this Sunday will be used as a crucial selection tool.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific teams: Highlanders keep Sam Gilbert at 10, Ioanes out for Blues

* Liam Coltman to leave Highlanders for France Top 14 team Lyon

* Highlanders lose All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot for Waratahs clash, but Shannon Frizell nears return

* Inside the Highlanders talent program that points to better days ahead

* Teenage hooker Jack Taylor signs with Highlanders and Southland Stags

* Super Rugby: Highlanders find core of future team as youngsters step up



“For many of these players they are on the cusp of a professional career, whether that’s playing Super Rugby Pacific or, for some, taking another step towards their ultimate goal of representing the All Blacks,” Donnelly said in a statement. “It’s a special time for these players and for us as coaches.

“There is an incredible pool of talent out there in Aotearoa and I look forward to seeing them put their best foot forward in Taupō .”

The Highlanders have selected a strong squad for the week-long tournament, including a group of players who are part of their Super Rugby high-performance program.

Captain Noah Hotham has already played for Tasman, while lock Fabian Holland has featured for the Highlanders in Super Rugby this year.

Others are already making their mark in Dunedin club rugby, with fullback Finn Hurley drawing comparisons to All Black Damian McKenzie for a stunning try for Green Island against Otago University two weeks ago.

Picking up a chip kick, Hurley twice stepped the oncoming defenders and then raced 60 metres for a brilliant effort that was reminiscent of McKenzie at his best.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Tom Donnelly is in charge of this year's New Zealand under-20s side.

The youngster, who like McKenzie also hails from Gore and is a strong goalkicker, is clearly going to be one to watch in Taupō, with the Highlanders using their high-performance program to accelerate the development of young players to get them ready for Super Rugby within two or three years.

The Highlanders under-20s – who will be coached by Ryan Bambry this year – play the NZ Barbarians on Sunday, the Blues on Wednesday, and the Chiefs on Saturday week in their three-game program.

Highlanders under-20s squad:

Hookers: Jack Taylor (Southland), Michael Strydom (Otago)

Props: Mahonri Auva'a (Otago), Oscar Cowley-Andrea (Otago), Liam McIntosh (Southland), Isileli Otunuku (Otago), Rohan Wingham (Otago)

Locks: Taylor Dale (Otago), Oliver Haig (Otago), Fabian Holland (Otago), Will Stodart (Otago)

Loose forwards: Heath MacEwan (Otago), Hayden Michaels (Southland), Konrad Toleafoa (Otago), Semisi Tupou-Taeiloa (Otago), Edward Whyte (Otago)

Halfbacks: Bradley Campbell (Otago), Noah Hotham (Tasman)

No 10s: Ajay Faleafaga (Otago), Cameron Millar (Otago)

Midfielders: Cameron Burgess (Otago), Jake Te Hiwi (Otago), Filipo Whitehouse-Opetaia Tovio (Otago)

Outside backs: Jeremiah Asi (Otago), Oliver Foote (Otago), Finn Hurley (Otago), Bradley McPate (Otago)