Hurricanes not dictated to by All Blacks over Jordie Barrett’s position

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland has rubbished suggestions that Jordie Barrett’s continued selection at second-five has been dictated by the All Blacks.

In fact, Holland said national team coach Ian Foster would probably rather Barrett played at fullback.

“To be honest we haven’t had any contact and I wouldn’t be surprised if it was completely the opposite,” Holland said.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Hurricanes star Jordie Barrett will line up at second-five against the Rebels at Sky Stadium.

“Fozzie has been awesome in just letting us do our own thing this season and has only been involved or having conversations when we need to, but we haven’t had any conversations around Jordie at all.”

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific teams: Highlanders keep Sam Gilbert at 10, Ioanes out for Blues

* Blues forward Tom Robinson lifts the lid on the Super Rugby Pacific success story

* Hurricanes get apology from Waratahs after Du'Plessis Kirifi cops 'racial slurs'



Barrett has been named to start in the No. 12 jersey for Saturday’s clash against the Melbourne Rebels at Sky Stadium with Holland opting deploy his star fullback in the midfield for the fifth time in 11 matches.

With Anton Lienert-Brown ruled out until October with a long-term shoulder injury, the starting second-five for the All Blacks' first test of the year against Ireland on July 2 has become a hot topic just six weeks out.

SKY SPORT Coach Ian Foster's second five-eighth for the Ireland tests is sparking plenty of debate.

Barrett has never started at 12 on the international arena but his strong form there for the Hurricanes has thrust him into the conversation alongside the likes of David Havili, Jack Goodhue, Quinn Tupaea and league convert Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

However, Holland stressed the Hurricanes were not playing him at second-five for their own benefit, not to prepare him for the test season.

“We think the best thing for the Hurricanes we reckon is for Jordie to be playing at 12 at the moment.

“He gives us something different at 12 around go-forward both sides of the ball.

“That’s completely what we think and Jordie is well on board with that.

David Gray/AAP Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea has been rested for their clash against the Rebels.

“We’ve got some pretty good bodies in the back three and if Jordie is not there in midfield as well.

“We’re pretty happy with Jordie at 12 and to answer your question, that’s all our doing.”

Trailing the Chiefs by three points with only two rounds to go, the fifth-place Hurricanes will likely have to beat the Rebels to have any chance of securing a top-four finish and a home quarterfinal in Wellington.

“It’s not just in our control now, the Chiefs have to drop one to get there but we’ve got to get the job done against the Rebels this week and we'll have to get the job done against the Force and we’ll take whatever comes.

“But you obviously want to play at home and we’ve just got to make sure we do what we can control so if something happens we’ve got that opportunity.”

After a couple of appearances off the bench, hooker Dane Coles has been handed his first start of the season in one eight changes to the starting XV following last weekend’s comeback win over the Waratahs.

The Hurricanes will be without regular captain Ardie Savea, who has been rested, with TK Howden moving from blindside flanker to cover No. 8.

TJ Perenara will lead the team from halfback while Ruben Love has been named at fullback after overcoming a groin injury that has sidelined him since mid-April.

Hurricanes: Ruben Love, Julian Savea, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Salesi Rayasi, Aidan Morgan, TJ Perenara, TK Howden, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Blake Gibson, Isaia Walker-Leawere, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Tevita Mafileo. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Owen Franks, Scott Scrafton, Caleb Delany, Jamie Booth, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Wes Goosen

Rebels: Reece Hodge, George Worth, Andrew Kellaway, Matt To'omua, Glen Vaihu, Carter Gordon, James Tuttle, Tamati Ioane, Brad Wilkin, Michael Wells (c), Rob Leota, Matt Philip, Pone Fa’amausili, Jordan Uelese, Matt Gibbon. Reserves: James Hanson, Cameron Orr, Cabous Eloff, Josh Canham, Richard Hardwick, Joe Powell, Lukas Ripley, Nick Jooste