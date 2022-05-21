New Highlanders No 10 Sam Gilbert could make switch permanent, says Tony Brown

Highlanders captain Aaron Smith says the Highlanders' style has changed over the past six weeks, with a bigger focus on defence.

Mitch Hunt’s concussion could pave the way for Sam Gilbert to hold on to the Highlanders No 10 jersey beyond this weekend, and Tony Brown says the nature of modern game makes Gilbert a good fit for the position in the long term.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Highlanders No 10 Sam Gilbert gets an offload away against the Western Force last week.

Hunt is unavailable for the game against the Waratahs on Sunday afternoon after taking a nasty head knock in a collision with Richard Kahui during the Highlanders' win against the Western Force last Friday.

Kahui was red carded for incident and subsequently cleared, but Brown said Hunt was still suffering from the concussion's lingering effects.

“Mitch is obviously unavailable this week, he’s having ongoing symptoms,” Brown said. “So, it's an easy selection for us to leave Sam there, and hopefully we’ll get the same performance from this weekend.

“I think any time you make a big selection call, it's up to the players to get around that guy and actually perform themselves.

“So, it had the desired effect from the coaching team. Everyone played well when that allowed Sam to play well, so just more of the same this weekend.”

While Gilbert's flawless goalkicking and ability to take on the line caught the eye last week, he was also rock solid under the high ball.

Smaller No 10s such as Hunt and the Crusaders Richie Mo’unga have clearly been targeted under the high ball this year, and Brown pointed to Gilbert’s size as one reason why he could make it as a No 10.

“If he keeps playing well, it's definitely at No 10,” Brown said of Gilbert's future position. “Having a big athletic guy who can play No 10 is very valuable, especially the way the game is played nowadays with a lot of high balls.

“No 10s are always dropping to the backfield, and being able to play fullback and wing is only going to help him become an accomplished No 10.”

Gilbert's first start at No 10 was so accomplished last week that it's perhaps unrealistic to expect the same again from the 23-year-old against the Waratahs.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Mitch Hunt has ‘ongoing symptoms' after being concussed last Friday.

Brown and captain Aaron Smith also made mention of Waratahs No 7 Michael Hooper on Friday, labelling him as “world class”, and said a much-improved NSW team that would be far harder to break down than the Western Force.

However, Gilbert – who has handled the increased scrutiny that goes with the No 10 jersey with aplomb – said his comfort level in the playmaker position had grown.

“It's slightly different having a game under my belt now,” he said. “Probably a few of the things I was worried about when well.

“So, it's a wee confidence booster, and it's just about getting out there and trying to do what I do well again.

“They [the Waratahs] obviously beat the Crusaders, and ran the Canes pretty close last week.

“So they're a really good team, and we're going to have our wits about us. I think it's going to come down to that first 20 [minutes], and if we can get going early.”

Smith said No 10s had “the hardest job in rugby”, but he would take the pressure off Gilbert as much as possible.

“Our game it heavily dominated off No 9 anyway,” Smith said. “So, my role doesn't change too much.

“When a young No 10 comes in, it’s just about making them feel comfy...I said to ‘Gilby’ [last week], ‘I’ll make sure the forwards are on, and everyone is calm and focused, so when you want to present, and say what we're going to do, they're ready’.”

Highlanders: Connor Garden-Bachop, Denny Solomona, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Scott Gregory, Sam Gilbert, Aaron Smith, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Billy Harmon, James Lentjes (cc), Josh Dickson, Sam Caird, Jermaine Ainsley, Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown. Reserves: Andrew Makalio, Luca Inch, Saula Ma’u, Max Hicks, Hugh Renton, Folau Fakatava, Marty Banks, Fetuli Paea.

Waratahs: Ben Donaldson, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Alex Newsome, Lalakai Foketi, Dylan Pietsch, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon (c), Will Harris, Michael Hooper, Langi Gleeson, Hugh Sinclair, Geoff Cridge, Archer Holz, Dave Porecki, Te Tera Faulkner. Reserves: Mahe Vailanu, Angus Bell, Paddy Ryan, Jeremy Williams, Ned Hanigan, Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco, Jack Grant, Jamie Roberts