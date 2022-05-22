Highlanders self-destruct in 32-20 loss to Waratahs after Sam Gilbert red card

Highlanders No 10 Sam Gilbert is sent off as Highlanders crash to 12-point loss against Waratahs in Dunedin.

At Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin: Waratahs 32 (Will Harris try 10min, Mark Nawaqanitawase try 32min, Michael Hooper 36min, Tane Edmed try 76min; Edmed 3 cons, 2 pens) Highlanders 20 (Josh Dickson try 2min, Scott Gregory try 55min, Liam Coombes-Fabling 80min; Sam Gilbert con, Marty Banks pen). HT: 19-10 Yellow card: Paddy Ryan (Waratahs) 50 min Red card: Sam Gilbert (Highlanders) 28min

The Highlanders’ hopes for the rest of the season have taken a significant hit after new No 10 Sam Gilbert was sent off in the 32-20 loss to the Waratahs in Dunedin.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Aaron Smith makes a break close to the ruck against the Waratahs on Sunday.

In an ugly incident at a ruck after 28 minutes, Gilbert lifted Waratahs No 7 Michael Hooper by one leg, twisted him in mid-air and sent him hurtling towards the ground.

Hooper landed on his neck, giving referee Nic Berry no choice but to wave the red card to Gilbert, who is now set to be suspended for the rest of Super Rugby.

To make matters worse, the Waratahs scored two tries in Gilbert’s absence – with Hooper grabbing one of them – as Gilbert went from hero to villain in the space of a week.

Until that point, Gilbert was playing strongly in the No 10 position, and the Highlanders had been threatening with ball in hand despite significant disruption to their lineup prior to kickoff.

The Highlanders lost Jermaine Ainsley, Thomas Umaga-Jensen and Fetuli Paea before kickoff as flu hit the squad, while Marino Mikaele-Tu’u shifted to the bench.

That meant a debut for Southland wing Rory van Vugt in the No 11 jersey, as Scott Gregory moved into the midfield.

Gregory was strong in his preferred No 12 jersey, and Josh Timu showed what he could bring to the No 13 jersey with his work rate and accuracy.

Liam Coltman said goodbye to New Zealand rugby with another solid shift, but the Highlanders will be disappointed by their ill-discipline, error rate and lack of defensive intensity in the first half.

Mikaele-Tu’u and Umaga-Jensen were clearly missed, as was the scrum work of Ainsley and Ethan de Groot, who had been ruled out earlier in the week.

Without that quartet, the Highlanders lacked punch on both sides of the ball, while Gilbert's red card will be particularly frustrating given his form in the new role.

Trailing 19-10 at halftime, the Highlanders’ attempt at a comeback fell flat as the Waratahs rolled out their replacements, who closed the deal with impressive strong carries.

The Highlanders must now regroup, get their big guns back on deck, and find another solution to the problem No 10 position.

Big moment

Sam Gilbert's red card in the 28th minute. With the scores locked at 7-7, the Highlanders were finding gaps in the Waratahs’ defence, but Gilbert’s reckless cleanout flipped the game on its head, as well as Hooper.

Match rating

7.5/10. A decent contest that showed how much the Waratahs have improved this year. The Highlanders threatened a comeback in the third quarter, but they lacked the accuracy they showed last weekend and can have no complaints about the result.

Big picture

The Highlanders will be cheering on Moana Pasifika when they face the Western Force on Tuesday, with the Australians still a mathematical possibility of overtaking the Highlanders in eighth spot. The Highlanders then travel to Melbourne to face the Rebels in the last round of the competition, and they may need something from that game to lock up a quarterfinal against the Blues. Mitch Hunt's recovery from his head knock will be closely watched next week.

MVP

The Highlanders’ best was No 1 Daniel Lienert-Brown, who was outstanding with ball in hand. He made plenty of tough metres, particularly before Sam Gilbert's red card.