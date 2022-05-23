Super Rugby Wrap: Caleb Clarke injury casts cloud over Blues' crucial win in Canberra

Beauden Barrett's dropped goal gets Blues home as they extend win streak to 12.

The Blues have shown they possess all the ingredients to win Super Rugby Pacific, but the sight of Caleb Clarke hobbling from the field on Saturday is a possible blow.

Clarke was virtually unplayable for 53 minutes against the Brumbies before appearing to damage his left hamstring while trying to run down Brumbies halfback Nic White.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Blues wing Caleb Clarke in action against the Brumbies before his hamstring injury.

The injury didn’t look to be at the severe end of the scale, but hamstrings and power sprinters are not a good mix.

The Blues are odds-on to host the Highlanders in the first week of the finals, and while they will be hot favourites for that clash at Eden Park, Clarke’s loss would deprive them of one of their biggest weapons.

He was brilliant against the Brumbies, with that familiar mix of speed, agility and size causing the Brumbies all sort of issues in the 21-19 win.

The Blues have plenty of options to replace him, but no one outside the Crusaders’ Leicester Fainga’anuku and the Hurricanes’ reborn Julian Savea offer the same mix of power and pace on the edge.

The Crusaders are coming

Anyone who has written off the Crusaders has rocks in their head.

At the right time of the season, their injury woes are easing to the point where they are choosing which All Blacks midfielder to leave on the bench, while George Bridge might not even make the top 23.

Fainga’anuku and the in-form Reece present serious threats on either wing, while young No 3 Fletcher Newell and his mates up front did a job on the Brumbies last week.

They are trending in the right direction and could make it a painful night for Brad Thorn’s Reds in the final round of action.

If they finish second on the Super Rugby Pacific ladder, they will play either the Reds or Waratahs in the quarter-final in Christchurch – and that's preferable to facing the Highlanders.

Bryn gun fires again

It’s been a fascinating battle for the Chiefs’ No 10 jersey this year, and Bryn Gatland may have poked his nose in front of Josh Ioane again with a good performance against the Western Force.

Gatland has transformed his game this year, frequently challenging the line to add another dimension to his play.

The Chiefs have struggled to get their top side on the field due to all manner of disruptions – and Sam Cane’s knee injury is another blow – but that Gatland-Ioane one-two punch is good enough to cause any side problems in the finals.

Round 14 results

At Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch: Crusaders 61 (Leicester Fainga'anuku try 2min, Tom Christie try 15min, Sam Whitelock try 28min; Sevu Reece tries 37min and 53 min, Fergus Burke try 47 min, George Bridge try 62min, Braydon Ennor try 70min, Tom Christie try 75min; Burke 8 con) Fijian Drua 3 (Teti Tela pen). HT: 28-3. Yellow card: Selestino Ravutaumada 69 min

At Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane: Reds 34 (Jock Campbell 2 tries 10min, 38min, Fraser McReight try 13min, Harry Hoopert try 25min, Harry Wilson try 69min; James O’Connor 2 cons, pen, Lawson Creighton con) Moana Pasifika 22 (Solomone Funaki try 4min, Sione Tu’ipulotu try 46min, Henry Time-Stowers try 80min; Christian Leali’ifano con, pen, Lincoln McClutchie con). HT: 24-10 Yellow cards: Henry Time-Stowers (Moana Pasifika) 18min, Fraser McReight (Reds) 57min, Ere Enari (Moana Pasifika) 76min

At FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton: Chiefs 54 (Quinn Tupaea tries 11min, 30min, 46min, Aidan Ross try 25min, Kaleb Trask try 49min, Tupou Vaa’i try 57min, Samisoni Taukei’aho tries 66min, 76min; Bryn Gatland 6 con, Kaleb Trask con) Force 21 (Toni Pulu try 32min, Jeremy Thrush try 61min, Michael McDonald try 73min; Jake McIntyre 2 con, Ian Prior con). HT: 21-7.

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Hurricanes 45 (Julian Savea try 3min, Billy Proctor try 10min, Blake Gibson try 19min, James Blackwell try 35min, Siua Maile try 56min, Jordie Barrett try 66min, Aidan Morgan try 74min; Barrett 5 con), Rebels 22 (Lukas Ripley 3 tries 23min, 50min, 77min; Matt To’omua pen, 2 con). HT: 26-8.

At GIO Stadium, Canberra: Blues 21 (Beauden Barrett try 42min, Karl Tu’inukuafe try 67min; Stephen Perofeta 2 pen, con; Barrett dg), Brumbies 19 (Pete Samu try 3min, Folau Fainga’a try 54min, Billy Pollard try 77min; Noah Lolesio 2 con). HT: 8-7.

At Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin: Waratahs 32 (Will Harris try 10min, Mark Nawaqanitawase try 32min, Michael Hooper 36min, Tane Edmed try 76min; Edmed 3 cons, 2 pens) Highlanders 20 (Josh Dickson try 2min, Scott Gregory try 55min, Liam Coombes-Fabling 80min; Sam Gilbert con, Marty Banks pen). HT: 19-10 Yellow card: Paddy Ryan (Waratahs) 50 min Red card: Sam Gilbert (Highlanders) 28min