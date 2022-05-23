'We went backwards': Highlanders coach Tony Brown vents frustration after costly Waratahs loss

Highlanders No 10 Sam Gilbert is sent off as Highlanders crash to 12-point loss against Waratahs in Dunedin.

The Highlanders are in desperate need of some positive news on the sickness and injury front after a “poor” performance against the Waratahs left coach Tony Brown deeply frustrated on Sunday.

After three wins in a row, the Highlanders were soundly beaten 32-20 by the Waratahs on Sunday, and saw new No 10 Sam Gilbert sent off in an ill-disciplined display,

Joe Allison/Getty Images Marty Banks is likely to have a significant role to play against the Rebels next Sunday.

The loss meant they failed to lock down a finals spot, and with Mitch Hunt experiencing ongoing concussion symptoms, they will likely have to turn to Marty Banks for the game against the Rebels in Melbourne next Sunday, with Vilimoni Koroi as backup.

“It was just really frustrating,” Brown said. “Obviously, we started really well and then after about 10 minutes, we didn't quite do enough right.

“We gave away soft penalties, a red card and then couldn't retain the ball. So, a really frustrating night for us.

“We definitely need a win [against the Rebels next Sunday]. Our destiny is in our hands, but we need a performance.

“It was just frustrating for us as a team to go backwards so far, after we've been building quite nicely.”

The warning signs were there before kickoff, as news filtered through that Jermaine Ainsley, Fetuli Paea and Thomas Umaga-Jensen would all miss the game through illness, while Marino Mikaele-Tu’u was restricted to a bench role.

Already missing All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot, who is understood to be managing a shoulder issue, and rock-solid lock Bryn Evans, who was rested, the Highlanders’ starting XV was vastly different to the week before.

Brown wasn't looking for excuses, but the late losses clearly had a significant impact.

“I just don't think that we got our preparation week right, because we had a lot of disruption with guys being sick and away, and then changes to the team,” Brown said.

“It just wasn't a good week for us around preparation, which led to a pretty poor performance.”

Brown was hopeful that the late withdrawals would all be back on deck for the Rebels game, but Gilbert's looming suspension creates another an issue at No 10.

Before his red card for a dangerous cleanout on Michael Hooper, Gilbert was again showing the benefit of having a big No 10 in the Highlanders structure with his ability to muscle his way over the gainline.

Brown said Hunt continued to go through return to play protocols, but with an update on his condition not expected until later in the week, Banks and Koroi appear to be the likeliest options for the final game of the regular season.

The Western Force are the only team who can catch the Highlanders in eighth position.

They are currently eight competition points behind the Highlanders, but they have a game in hand against Moana Pasifika at Mt Smart Stadium on Tuesday.

They then play the Hurricanes in Perth next Saturday night, so the Highlanders will know what they might need to do before they take the field against the Rebels.