Michael Hooper expects Sam Gilbert to be banned for 'some weeks' after dangerous tip tackle

Highlanders No 10 Sam Gilbert is sent off as Highlanders crash to 12-point loss against Waratahs in Dunedin.

Michael Hooper says Highlanders back Sam Gilbert should “miss some weeks’’ for the reckless tip tackle on the Wallabies captain.

Gilbert was given his marching orders in the 29th minute for a tip-tackle on Waratahs flanker Hooper at Forsyth Barr Stadium during the Highlanders’ 32-20 loss on Sunday.

Derek Morrison/Photosport Michael Hooper, right, makes a tackle on Highlanders first-five Sam Gilbert, who was later sent off for a dangerous tip tackle on the Waratahs flanker.

The 23-year-old, who had been in good form since his switch to first five-eighth, now faces a lengthy ban, perhaps for the rest of the Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

Hooper felt that Gilbert should face consequences.

Derek Morrison/Photosport Sam Gilbert heads for the sidelines after being sent off during the Highlanders’ game against the Waratahs.

“I don’t wish that on anyone,’’ he said in the Sydney Morning Herald.

“ These things happen in this game but I was disappointed that it happened to me.

“He [Gilbert] should miss some weeks I think.”

Gilbert's fate could be known as early as Monday evening. The incident goes to Sanzaar's foul play review committee first and if a sanction is deemed appropriate, the player/team can accept the sanction.

If not, the case will go to a judicial hearing later in the week.

Match officials ruled Gilbert was guilty of an illegal cleanout of Hooper at a ruck.

He lifted Hooper above the horizontal, resulting in the Australian crashing into the turf.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Referee Nic Berry shows Sam Gilbert the red card.

World Rugby’s low-end entry point for lifting an opponent and dropping or driving them on to the ground is six weeks, the mid-range is 10 weeks, the top-end is 14 weeks and the maximum is 52 weeks.

The ugly incident could attract a mid-range entry point of 10 weeks, although the fact that Hooper was not injured may prove to be Gilbert’s saving grace.

The Waratahs No 7 – who has a well-earned reputation for durability – did not receive a HIA (head injury assessment) after the incident and even scored a fine individual try nine minutes later.

An early guilty plea from Gilbert could also see his ban reduced.

Derek Morrison/Photosport Michael Hooper scores his 30th Super Rugby try for the Waratahs against the Highlanders.

After watching video replays, referee Nic Berry ruled there was “no mitigation’’ and reached for the red card.

Red cards have been a big talking point in Super Rugby Pacific this season, with referees coming under fire for being too harsh, but there could be no quibbling over the punishment meted out to Gilbert.

His decision to lift Hooper, who fell awkwardly on his shoulder and head, and subsequent red card did not result in any argument from the Highlanders players.

The score was locked at 7-7 at the time but the Waratahs scored two tries soon after and never looked back, collecting their first win in Dunedin since 2008.