Super Rugby Pacific teams: Ardie Savea back via bench for Hurricanes as Dane Coles starts

Hosting rights for the quarterfinals and the final spot in the top eight are up for grabs in the final round of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

Round 15 starts with the Crusaders hosting the Reds in Christchurch on Friday, and concludes when the Highlanders play the Rebels on Sunday.

Here are the lineups for the final round of the regular season.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Ardie Savea has been named on the Hurricanes’ bench for their final round game against the Force.

Crusaders v Reds

Friday, 7.35pm at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch

The Crusaders will once again be without All Blacks first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga.

Mo'unga has been rested to allow a sore finger to head ahead of the playoffs, which means Fergus Burke, who scored a try and kicked eight of his nine conversion attempts in the 61-3 romp over the Fijian Drua last weekend, gets another shot at the No 10 jersey.

Hooker Codie Taylor could have played but has been given an extra week off to allow his sore ribs to mend. Midfielder Jack Goodhue and tighthead prop Fletcher Newell have omitted, to enable them to freshen-up for next weekend.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Fergus Burke, Bryn Hall, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Pablo Matera, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (captain), Oli Jager, Brodie McAlister, George Bower. Reserves: Ricky Jackson, Finlay Brewis, Tamaiti Williams, Zach Gallagher, Tom Christie, Mitch Drummond, Chay Fihaki, George Bridge.

Reds: Jock Campbell, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jordan Petaia, Hamish Stewart, Filipo Daugunu, Lawson Creighton, Tate McDermott (cc), Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Angus Scott-Young, Ryan Smith, Seru Uru, Feao Fotuaika, Matt Faessler, Dane Zander. Reserves: Richie Asiata, Harry Hoopert, Sef Fa’agase, Angus Blyth, Connor Vest, Liam Wright (cc), Kalani Thomas, Mac Grealy.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Brodie Retallick returns for the Chiefs after a nine-week layoff with a broken thumb.

Fijian Drua v Chiefs

Saturday, 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka

Brodie Retallick makes his long-awaited comeback for the Chiefs, nine weeks after breaking his thumb against the Crusaders in Hamilton.

The All Blacks lock has been named to start against the Fijian Drua in Lautoka – a match the Chiefs need to win to guarantee themselves a home quarterfinal next weekend.

Retallick’s return offsets the loss of co-captain Sam Cane, who misses the game due to the knee injury sustained last weekend against the Force, which sees Luke Jacobson line up in the No 7 jersey in a reshuffled loose trio.

Bryn Gatland retains the No 10 jersey despite Josh Ioane’s availability, while Alex Nankivell will shift to the left wing in place of Chase Tiatia, with Rameka Poihipi starting at centre.

Drua: Kitione Taliga, Ilaisa Droasese, Apisalome Vota, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Vinaya Habosi, Teti Tela, Frank Lomani, Nemani Nagusa (c), Rusiate Nasove, Joseva Tamani, Viliame Rarasea, Isoa Nasilasila, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, Zuriel Togiatama Haereiti Hetet. Reserves: Tevita Ikanivere, Timoci Sauvoli, Manasa Saulo, Chris Minimbi, Mesulame Dolokoto, Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz, Onisi Ratave.

Chiefs: Kaleb Trask, Emoni Narawa, Rameka Poihipi, Quinn Tupaea, Alex Nankivell, Bryn Gatland, Brad Weber (c), Pita Gus Sowakula, Luke Jacobson, Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, Angus Ta’avao, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, Atu Moli, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Kaylum Boshier, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Jonah Lowe.

Moana Pasifika v Brumbies

Saturday, 7.05pm at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland

Sekope Kepu will captain a heavily changed Moana Pasifika side for the final game of its debut season and play his 150th Super Rugby match in his 12th year at this level.

Kepu played 141 games for the Waratahs between 2008-19 and has appeared eight times for Moana Pasifika through this campaign. “Sekope has been an exceptional leader for this team,” said coach Aaron Mauger. “His tautua (service) to this team and for the game has been brilliant. He has found a real purpose here at Moana, integrating his proud Tongan heritage with his passion for rugby.”

After a tough Tuesday night home hitout against the Force, Mauger has freshened his lineup significantly for their final appearance.

Fellow former Wallaby Christian Leali’ifano will line up against his former team for the first time in his career. He played his last, and 150th, Super Rugby game for the Brumbies in 2019 and is excited about the challenge of signing off 2022 in style.

Moana Pasifka: William Havili, Solomone Kata, Levi Aumua, Danny Toala, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Christian Leali'ifano, Jonathan Taumateine, Henry Time-Stowers, Alamanda Motuga, Solomone Funaki, Sam Slade, Michael Curry, Sekope Kepu (c), Ray Niula, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Samiuela Moli, Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Joe 'Apiokotoa, Sione Tuipolotu, Lotu Inisi, Manu Paea, Fine Inisi, Anzelo Tuitavuki

Brumbies: Tom Banks, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Irae Simone, Andy Muirhead, Noah Lolesio, Nic White, Pete Samu, Jahrome Brown, Tom Hooper, Nick Frost, Darcy Swain, Allan Alaalatoa, Connal McInerney, Scott Sio. Reserves: Lachlan Lonergan, James Slipper, Sefo Kautai, Cadeyrn Neville, Rory Scott, Ryan Lonergan, Rod Iona, Hudson Creighton

James Worsfold/Getty Images Luke Romano will captain an otherwise youthful Blues side agianst the Waratahs on Saturday night in Sydney.

Waratahs v Blues

Saturday, 9.45pm at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney

The Blues, as predicted, are very much playing the long game for their regular season finale at the Waratahs on Saturday night.

Coach Leon MacDonald will send out what is for all intents and purposes a second-string lineup to face the Tahs, with their 12-1 record and six-point lead at the top of the table (over the Crusaders) meaning they cannot be headed for No 1 spot heading into the finals.

With that in mind, MacDonald has spelled as many of his frontliners as he could manage ahead of the quarterfinals, with 20-year-old loose forward Anton Segner the only starter from last week’s 21-19 nailbiter over the Brumbies to retain his spot.

The ‘Baby Blues’ include midfielders Tamati Tua and Corey Evans who have five appearances between them, a first start at first five for Jock McKenzie and a Blues debut off the bench for outside back Nigel Ah Wong who has filled in for Moana Pasifika this season. Senior lock Josh Goodhue makes his return from a broken thumb to run out in an experienced second row alongside veteran, and skip, Luke Romano and All Blacks loosie Akira Ioane is back off the bench after sitting out the Brumbies game to rest his previously injured foot.

MacDonald’s call to freshen his key men for a likely Saturday night quarterfinal against the Highlanders is a smart move, though may not win favour from some Blues fans for one reason – it puts their record-equalling 12-match win streak well and truly on the line.

Waratahs: Ben Donaldson, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Alex Newsome, Lalakai Foketi, Dylan Pietsch, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon (c); Will Harris, Michael Hooper, Charlie Gamble, Ned Hanigan, Jed Holloway, Archer Holz, Dave Porecki, Angus Bell. Reserves: Mahe Vailanu, Tetera Faulkner, Paddy Ryan, Hugh Sinclair, Jeremy Williams, Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco, Jack Grant, Jamie Roberts.

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Tamati Tua, Corey Evans, AJ Lam, Jock McKenzie, Sam Nock; Taine Plumtree, Adrian Choat, Anton Segner, Josh Goodhue, Luke Romano (c), Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay. Reserves: Soane Vikena, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Marcel Renata, Sam Darry, Cameron Suafoa, Akira Ioane, Taufa Funaki, Nigel Ah Wong.

Force v Hurricanes

Sunday, 12am at HBF Park in Perth

The Hurricanes will be without their coach as well as a couple of key players for their final game of the Super Rugby Pacific regular season.

Coach Jason Holland and backs Jordie Barrett and Ruben Love did not travel to Perth after being struck down with illness.

The flu has gone through the squad in the last week or so with a handful of players, including both hookers Dane Coles and Asafo Aumua as well as assistant coach Chris Gibbes, late withdrawals from last weekend’s win over the Rebels.

HURRICANES Hurricanes hit with flu, with coach and key players missing trip to Perth.

Gibbes has since recovered, allowing him to take over the head coach duties with Holland stuck at home, as have Coles, Aumua, Salesi Rayasi, Wes Goosen and Jamie Booth, who have all been included in the match-day 23.

Coles will get a second chance to make his first start of the season at hooker, while Rayasi and Goosen have been named on either wing, and Aumua and Booth have been included on a bench that also features returning skipper Ardie Savea.

Force: Jake McIntyre, Toni Pulu, Bryon Ralston, Richard Kahui, Manasa Mataele, Reesjan Pasitoa, Ian Prior, Jackson Pugh, Tim Anstee, Fergus Lee-Warner, Jeremy Thrush, Ryan McCauley, Santiago Medrano, Andrew Ready, Tom Robertson. Reserves: Feleti Kaitu'u, Angus Wagner, Bo Abra, Izack Rodda, Jack Winchester, Michael McDonald, Kyle Godwin, Brad Lacey.

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Wes Goosen, Bailyn Sullivan, Billy Proctor, Salesi Rayasi, Aidan Morgan, TJ Perenara (c), Brayden Iose, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Caleb Delany, Justin Sangster, James Blackwell, Owen Franks, Dane Coles, Pouri Rateke-Stones. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Tevita Mafileo, Blake Gibson, Ardie Savea, Jamie Booth, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Teihorangi Walden.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Marty Banks will run the Highlanders’ attack against the Rebels.

Rebels v Highlanders

Sunday, 4pm at AAMI Park in Melbourne

The Highlanders have called upon the experience of Marty Banks at No 10 following the season-ending ban handed down to Sam Gilbert this week.

Banks will guide a backline that is powered up by the returns of Thomas Umaga-Jensen and Fetuli Paea, while Folau Fakatava, Vilimoni Koroi and Denny Solomona should provide plenty of impact off the bench if the Highlanders need it.

The pack has also been significantly bolstered, with Ethan de Groot and former Rebel Jermaine Ainsley back in the starting lineup.

Mitch Hunt, Liam Coltman and Connor Garden-Bachop miss out through injury, and head coach Tony Brown has shifted Liam Coombes-Fabling to fullback in a reflection of the Highlanders’ injury and suspension woes.

Rebels: Reece Hodge, Lukas Ripley, Andrew Kellaway, Matt To'omua, Glen Vaihu, Carter Gordon, James Tuttle, Rob Leota, Brad Wilkin, Michael Wells (c), Josh Canham, Matt Philip, Pone Fa’amausili, Jordan Uelese, Matt Gibbon. Reserves: James Hanson, Cameron Orr, Cabous Eloff, Ross Haylett-Petty, Richard Hardwick, Joe Powell, Nick Jooste, George Worth.

Highlanders: Liam Coombes-Fabling, Fetuli Paea, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Rory van Vugt, Marty Banks, Aaron Smith (cc), Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Billy Harmon, James Lentjes (cc), Josh Dickson, Bryn Evans, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Sam Caird, Hugh Renton, Folau Fakatava, Vilimoni Koroi, Denny Solomona.