Hurricanes flyer Wes Goosen signs to play for Edinburgh in Scotland

Hurricanes finisher Wes Goosen is leaving New Zealand at the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season to take up a contract with Edinburgh in Scotland.

The former New Zealand under-20 international has scored 31 tries in 69 appearances for the Hurricanes since making his debut in 2016.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hurricanes winger Wes Goosen, right, has signed to play in Scotland next season.

“I’m so excited and ready for a new challenge,” Goosen said.

“From what I’ve heard, Edinburgh is an amazing place to live and the club seems like a perfect fit for me in my career right now.”

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific teams: Ardie Savea back via bench for Hurricanes as Dane Coles starts

* Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders plug into power of Leicester Fainga'anuku

* Super Rugby Pacific playoffs can help All Blacks coach Ian Foster confirm captain



Goosen has been signed as the replacement for Argentine Ramiro Moyano, who is leaving Edinburgh after just one season.

“We believe this is a fantastic signing and think Edinburgh supporters will love what they’re getting in Wes,” coach Mike Blair said.

“He’s quick, explosive and a brilliant finisher to boot. He’ll bring a new dynamic to an already exciting back-three unit who have been impressive all season.”

The South African-born Goosen has been named to start on the right wing for the Hurricanes’ final round clash against the Force at HBF Park in Perth.