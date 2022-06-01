Chiefs' Bryn Gatland takes No 10 jersey in Super Rugby Pacific team of the season

Bryn Gatland has created more tries than any other player in the competition, and he’s also the most accurate goalkicker.

OPINION: The regular season is over, and the Blues are now favourites to take out Super Rugby Pacific.

After 14 rounds of competition, the Blues deservedly finished top of the ladder and will enjoy the home comforts of Eden Park for the playoffs, if they keep winning.

But, who stood out among the five New Zealand sides during the past four months?

Using a mixture of statistics – provided by Opta – and judgment, this is Stuff’s Super Rugby team of the season.

15 Will Jordan (Crusaders): The evasive fullback will be shifted to No 14 for the All Blacks’ series against Ireland, but he has clearly been the standout No 15 in Super Rugby. Makes more metres per game than anyone in the competition.

14 Sevu Reece (Crusaders): Back to his best this season, and the Crusaders always look a more dangerous side with the Fijian in the No 14 jersey. Critical for their championship hopes.

13 Rieko Ioane (Blues): Try-saving tackle against the Crusaders in Christchurch and intercept try against the Drua in Melbourne – when the Blues were battling – showed how much his defensive game has improved.

12 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Blues): Imagine where he would be if he had been able to bank a season of NPC before Super Rugby. While there is plenty to work on, his rate of progress has to be recognised.

11 Leicester Fainga’anuku (Crusaders): Mr Dominant. There is no-one more effective in traffic than the Crusaders big man. A potential solution to the All Blacks woes’ against the rush defence.

10 Bryn Gatland (Chiefs): Forget all the bigger names, Gatland is the most improved player in New Zealand. He has taken the ball hard at the line and has recorded more try assists than anyone in the competition. Also, he’s the only goalkicker whose success rate is higher than 80 per cent. You can’t argue with those numbers.

9 Finlay Christie (Blues): The Blues halfback has been pivotal to the Blues’ attack with his ability to link up with their big men through the middle, and his speed to the ruck when they make a linebreak.

8 Pita Gus Sowakula (Chiefs): In terms of metres carried, the big Chiefs No 8 is a mile ahead of Ardie Savea, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u and Hoskins Sotutu (in that order). An All Blacks call-up is on the cards.

7 Dalton Papalii (Blues): Hard-nosed and consistent, Papalii’s leadership has been as valuable as his form. Appears to have a good way with referees as well, which is worth five points a game.

6 Ethan Blackadder (Crusaders): The tireless Crusaders flanker leads the ‘dominant tackles’ category among New Zealand players, indicating that he has added some extra physicality on top of his renowned work rate.

5 Tupou Vaa’i (Chiefs): Another season of growth for the young Chiefs lock, who is not a No 6 but is most definitely a world-class lock in the making. Has won a lot of lineout ball with young team-mate Josh Lord.

4 Luke Romano (Blues): Arguably the signing of the season, Romano has played a huge part in the Blues’ campaign, fronting for 11 games out of 14 and bringing impact every time.

3 Ofa Tuungafasi (Blues): Scrums, runs and passes. Clearly got the memo from the All Blacks about what they want from their props, and will be duly rewarded come the Ireland series.

2 Kurt Eklund (Blues): He’s been good for two years, but he’s taken his game to the next level this season. Ability to win a turnover at ruck time should see him wear black this year.

1 Aidan Ross (Chiefs): The Chiefs’ scrum has largely been excellent and Ross’ number of carries is right up there with the likes of Tuungafasi, Angus Ta’avao and Alex Hodgman. Higher honours are a real possibility.