Sam Cane set to miss Chiefs' Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal against Waratahs

Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane is set to miss Saturday’s Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal against the Waratahs, as he sits out a second week with a knee injury.

After straining his right MCL in the round-14 victory over the Force, Cane didn’t travel to Fiji for the final-round win over the Fijian Drua last Saturday in the hope he would recover for the first round of the playoffs.

The All Blacks skipper sat out much of Tuesday’s training, and while assistant coach David Hill wasn’t ruling the veteran openside flanker out, it’s understood he will indeed be sidelined for the match at FMG Stadium Waikato (4.35pm kickoff).

Graham Denholm/Getty Images Sam Cane is set to miss the Chiefs’ Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal against the Waratahs on Saturday.

“He did a bit of stuff at the start of training, so he’ll have to go through Thursday and see how he pulls up, so there’ll be an update on that one once the team’s named,” Hill said.

But it’s believed the Chiefs are more intent on keeping Cane back for a potential semifinal – which shapes as being against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

“If it’s a must-win and push came to shove, then he’s the type of guy who would [play],” Hill said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sam Cane suffered an MCL strain in the win over the Force in Hamilton.

“But obviously we’re dealing with someone’s limbs, so we’re pretty cautious around things and make good decisions, we’ve done it with all our guys returning to play, we’ve never forced them or rushed them back in. So we’ll have those discussions today and tomorrow.

“It’s probably everything put in the mix there and [we’ll] make a good decision in the best interests of the team and the player.”

In Cane’s absence, fellow All Blacks loosie Luke Jacobson could be an option to again start in the No 7 jersey, having produced a strong display in Lautoka, while Kaylum Boshier has also featured there at times this season, and is another alternative.

Young All Blacks lock Josh Lord will remain absent, still recovering from a knee injury which has kept him out of the past two games, while fullback Kaleb Trask is out after failing an HIA early in last Saturday’s game.

That opens the door for one-test playmaker Josh Ioane to likely start at fullback for the first time this season, having slotted in there for 75 minutes against the Drua.

“He got thrown into that one at the weekend, it wasn’t planned by any stretch, but he did a great job considering he hadn’t actually trained there or we hadn’t planned for him to go there,” Hill said.

With a home quarterfinal the goal from the outset, the Chiefs are where they want to be this week, and also enjoying the much more tepid climes, following the sapping conditions in Fiji which had them barely hang on for their 35-34 win over the fast-finishing Drua.

“A lot of our guys had never actually been that fatigued or played in that heat, so that last 10 minutes has been a good discussion on how we can improve that,” Hill said.

They are now, however, wary of the opposite, in a fast-starting Waratahs outfit, who will come to town embracing the underdog tag and which is a vastly improved side to the one which crashed to 0-13 last year.

“Their last four games against New Zealand teams they’ve won two, and they probably should’ve won the other two,” Hill noted of the Sydneysiders since their 51-27 loss to the Chiefs in the Super Round in Melbourne.

“They’re a team that starts pretty fast, and they’ve had some good halftime leads. Impressive, well-coached and well-drilled. So they’ll be a threat, definitely.”