Super Rugby Pacific: The predictions for the quarterfinals - who wins and why

After two years of drama around the $200 million deal with American private equity company Silver Lake, NZ's 26 unions voted 89-1 in favour to get it across the line.

Stuff rugby writers Richard Knowler, Paul Cully and Marc Hinton take a look at the Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinals, and come up with their predictions.

Crusaders v Queensland Reds

Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

When: Friday, 7.05pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff.

READ MORE:

* Silver Lake deal passed 89 votes to 1 as New Zealand Rugby provincial unions vote in Auckland

* Super Rugby Pacific teams: Quarterfinal lineups for week one of the playoffs

* 'How do you get angry and punch one of the nicest guys in rugby?'

* Tonga to apply social media restrictions on Israel Folau

* Another delay, blowout and decision: Where to now for Christchurch's stadium?



Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Pablo Matera, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (captain), Oli Jager, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Finlay Brewis, Fletcher Newell, Zach Gallagher, Tom Christie, Mitch Drummond, Braydon Ennor, George Bridge.

Reds: Jock Campbell, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jordan Petaia, Hamish Stewart, Filipo Daugunu, Lawson Creighton, Tate McDermott, Harry Wilson, Liam Wright, Seru Uru, Ryan Smith, Angus Blyth,, Feao Fotuaika, Matt Faessler, Harry Hoopert. Reserves: Richie Asiata, Dane Zander, Sef Fa’agase, Connor Vest, Angus Scott-Young, Fraser McReight, Kalani Thomas, Hunter Paisami

Who wins?

Richard Knowler: Crusaders by 22

Paul Cully: Crusaders by 15.

Marc Hinton: Crusaders by 25.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders flanker Pablo Matera has been cleared to play.

Why?

RK: Have a look at the weather forecast. It looks grim. Orangetheory Stadium on a cold Friday night - who fancies a piece of that? If you're from sunny Queensland, it must be like waking up next to an iceberg in your bed. Such conditions, though, should make the Crusaders forwards crack a smile. They have had fortune on their side this week, too, after Pablo Matera escaped a citing from Sanzaar for his dangerous tackle last week. But they will be intent on creating their own luck in this one.

PC: The Crusaders have probably endured a tough week on the training paddock: by their standards too many players were taking shortcuts last week. Scott Robertson will demand a vastly improved effort, and is likely to get it with Richie Mo’unga back to run the show. That spells trouble for the Reds, but they are a tough bunch and should dig deep to keep it closer than many expect.

MH: It’s been a long, long time since the Crusaders lost a finals match at their chilly home venue, and that streak won’t end here. This is a quality home lineup that has no weaknesses, will play a smart game predicated by forward dominance and has the firepower out wide to cash in. The Reds were competitive-ish last week against the same opponents. They won’t be at a time when the Red and Blacks always lift their game.

Chiefs v Waratahs

Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

When: Saturday, 4.35pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff.

Chiefs: Emoni Narawa, Jonah Lowe, Alex Nankivell, Quinn Tupaea, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Bryn Gatland, Brad Weber, Pita Gus Sowakula, Luke Jacobson, Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, Angus Ta’avao, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Atu Moli, Ollie Norris, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Mitch Brown, Xavier Roe, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi.

Waratahs: Ben Donaldson, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Alex Newsome, Lalakai Foketi, Dylan Pietsch, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon (c), Will Harris, Michael Hooper, Charlie Gamble, Ned Hanigan, Jed Holloway, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Dave Porecki, Angus Bell. Reserves: Tom Horton, Paddy Ryan, Archer Holz, Hugh Sinclair, Jeremy Williams, Langi Gleeson, Jack Grant, Jamie Roberts

Who wins?

RK: Chiefs by 8.

PC: Chiefs by 1.

MH: Chiefs by 12.

Why?

RK: Pride is a powerful thing. Especially in The Tron. If the Chiefs can successfully set a trap for Waratahs star flanker Michael Hooper, the job is nearly half done. Now is the time when giants like Brodie Retallick, even if he's undercooked, need to stand up.

PC: Be wary Chiefs, if there is to be an upset this weekend it will be at your expense. The Chiefs have already lost to the Crusaders, Blues and Brumbies in Hamilton this season, and the Waratahs are an accomplished, confident and physical group this year. This one really could go either way. However, Etene Nanai-Seturo and Jonah Lowe’s return to the starting side could swing it in the Chiefs’ favour.

MH: Clayton McMillan’s men have not had the most convincing of buildups – they lost to the Brumbies at home and sandwiched a couple of narrow road victories at the Drua and Rebels around a runaway home win over the Force. But the ‘Tahs couldn’t even beat the Blues B team at home, so are not exactly flying themselves. Home advantage, superior pack and the midfield of Tupaea and Nankivell make this the Chiefs’ day for me.

Blues v Highlanders

Where: Eden Park, Auckland

When: Saturday, 7.05pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff.

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, Bryce Heem, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Mark Telea, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane, Tom Robinson, James Tucker, Ofa Tuungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman. Reserves: Soane Vikena, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Nepo Laulala, Luke Romano, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, AJ Lam, Zarn Sullivan.

Highlanders: Connor Garden-Bachop, Fetuli Paea, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Scott Gregory, Mosese Dawai, Marty Banks, Aaron Smith (c), Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Billy Harmon, Hugh Renton, Josh Dickson, Bryn Evans, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Leni Apisai, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Max Hicks, Shannon Frizell, Folau Fakatava, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Denny Solomona

Who wins?

Richard Knowler: Blues by 18 points

Paul Cully: Blues by 18 points

Marc Hinton: Blues by 20 points

Why?

RK: Even if the Blues cop a couple of red cards from referee Angus Gardner, you would feel anxious betting against them. Form, confidence and class. And that's just Blues playmaker Beauden Barrett. The Blues won't be stopped.

PC: The Highlanders’ chances of making a splash at the business end of the season disappeared when Sam Gilbert decided to drop Waratahs No 7 Michael Hooper on his head two weeks ago. It killed off the Highlanders’ form resurgence, and the Blues have too much firepower to lose this one.

MH: Everything points to a big home victory in this one from quality of player to form to the Eden Park factor. Yes, the ‘Landers are better than their record suggests and, yes, Kiwi derbies tend to be arm-wrestles, but it’s hard to imagine that big pack and Beauden Barrett, Rieko Ioane and co being shackled for 80 minutes.

Brumbies v Hurricanes

Where: GIO Stadium, Canberra

When: Saturday, 9.45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff.

Brumbies: Tom Banks, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Irae Simone, Andy Muirhead, Noah Lolesio, Nic White, Pete Samu, Luke Reimer, Tom Hooper, Cadeyrn Neville, Darcy Swain, Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga'a, James Slipper. Reserves: Lachlan Lonergan, Scott Sio, Sefo Kautai, Nick Frost, Rory Scott, Jahrome Brown, Ryan Lonergan, Ollie Sapsford

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Julian Savea, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Salesi Rayasi, Aidan Morgan, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea (captain), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Blake Gibson, Isaia Walker-Leawere, James Blackwell, Owen Franks, Dane Coles, Tevita Mafileo. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany, Brayden Iose, Jamie Booth, Ruben Love, Wes Goosen.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Salesi Rayasi starts on the left wing for the Hurricanes.

Who wins?

RK: Brumbies by 2 points

PC: Brumbies by 8 points

MH: Hurricanes by 5.

Why?

RK: Don't take too much notice of the Brumbies' shock loss to Moana Pasifika last week. It could go do the wire, but bank on the home team's composure to get them home.

PC: The Hurricanes’ discipline and set-piece will be challenged for 80 minutes on what will be a bitterly cold Canberra evening. The loose forward selection of Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi and Blake Gibson is mobile, but lacks height and bulk and the Brumbies’ maul will be very hard to stop.

MH: This should be the game of the quarters. The Brumbies are tough at home, they have a game that’s suited to finals footy and they will likely be carrying the weight of their nation. But I still have the Canes to get up, providing the tight five can get the job done and that backline gets enough ball to operate with.