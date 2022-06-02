Super Rugby Pacific: Jordie Barrett 'best in midfield' not fullback for Hurricanes' title tilt

Jordie Barrett will wear the Hurricanes' No 12 jersey against the Brumbies despite Ian Foster seeing him as the All Blacks' fullback.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster might prefer Jordie Barrett at fullback, but the Hurricanes seem set to use him in midfield for the rest of their Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland named Barrett in the No 12 jumper on Wednesday for Saturday’s quarterfinal against the Brumbies, saying it was “best for the Hurricanes at the moment’’.

Barrett was one of the All Blacks’ best last season in the fullback berth, but he sparked a hot topic in April when he said second five-eighths was “the most comfortable position” for him.

Foster doesn’t see Barrett’s immediate future in midfield, saying on a podcast interview this week that the 25-year-old was only a “long-term option’’ there.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Jordie Barrett runs the ball from midfield for the Hurricanes against the Brumbies in April. He’ll fill the same role in the rematch in Canberra this Saturday.

“We’ve watched with interest him playing 12. It hasn’t excited me that he’s gone into there,” Foster said. “He’s played 12 before and he quite enjoys it. If it stimulates him that’s great, and I’m interested to see whether it’s an option for us long-term, because it might become one.”

Holland, however, has plenty of faith in Barrett’s midfield skills right now.

That’s why he has inserted him back in the No 12 role – where he has played most of the season – as one of five key changes from the starting team that lost 27-22 to the Western Force last weekend.

“Obviously we see the best thing around Jordie’s skill set for this team around playing at 12,” Holland said.

“I’m pretty excited around what he offers as a midfielder.”

Holland said he could “see 100 per cent’’ why Foster “likes him around at 15’’.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Jordie Barrett bumps off a Brumbies tackler, showing the physicality which would be vital in the 2022 playoffs.

“He’s a quality footballer wherever we play him. Whatever each team needs is where teams will go with it. For our team, Jordie at 12, for me is a massive part of this playoff run and how we can win games.”

Barrett missed the Perth game due to illness, but his return in midfield was a no-brainer case of horses for courses against the Brumbies. At 1.96m and close to 100kg, Barrett’s physicality will be an asset against ACT’s explosive duo Irae Simone and Len Ikitau.

Holland noted that the Brumbies also have “a lot of loosies floating around in those channels, as well to carry’’.

”Jordie loves to come forward and make tackles, but he’s also good on the carry and getting us gainline.”

But he said there wasn’t a lot of difference between midfields in Super Rugby and this week’s selections were “more about us, and what we need’’.

That means Barrett at 12, inside centre Billy Proctor and offering another playmaker option to young first five-eighth Aidan Morgan. Impressive newcomer Josh Moorby remains at fullback.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea (C) celebrates with teammates after his match-winning try against the Waratahs.

The return of Barrett and captain Ardie Savea will bolster the Hurricanes. Blake Gibson is also back to partner Savea and Du’Plessis Kirifi in the backrow.

Powerful lock Isaia Walker-Leawere also returns after illness to pack down with James Blackwell.

“It’s good to have Izzy back in after being unwell,’’ Holland said. “He’s a big man, and we’re going to need the big strong men [against the Brumbies] in the forwards around set piece, so now that he’s back to 100% we’re hoping for big things from him on Saturday.’’

Halfback T J Perenara will become the first Hurricane to chalk up 150 Super Rugby games and Julian Savea replaces Wes Goosen on the right wing.

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Julian Savea, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Salesi Rayasi, Aidan Morgan, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea (captain), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Blake Gibson, Isaia Walker-Leawere, James Blackwell, Owen Franks, Dane Coles, Tevita Mafileo. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany, Brayden Iose, Jamie Booth, Ruben Love, Wes Goosen.