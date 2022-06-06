Super Rugby Wrap: Hurricanes' exit exposes over-reliance on Ardie Savea

Super Rugby Pacific has the semifinalists that it deserves.

Few would argue that the Blues, Crusaders, Chiefs and Brumbies are the best four teams in the competition after a weekend that sorted the wheat from the chaff.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Ardie Savea runs into a brick wall of Brumbies defenders in Canberra.

The quarterfinals also proved that you can stop Ardie Savea: or more accurately, you can stop Ardie Savea if you put two or three tacklers on him all right because you know the Hurricanes pack lacks alternative ball carriers.

Isaia Walker-Leawere worked hard – he looks much fitter this year – but the brutal reality is that the Hurricanes lack a Victor Vito or a Vaea Fifita to help take the weight off Savea’s shoulders.

Savea carried the ball 16 times in Canberra, for just 26 metres. And, without Ngani Laumape to do the job in midfield, the Brumbies gradually put the squeeze on the Hurricanes.

Young No 6 TK Howden looks like he could develop into the bruising type of player that could help Savea, but he’s not there yet, and the Hurricanes also missed the sheer bulk of the injured Dom Bird and Scott Scrafton.

As with the Highlanders, depth at No 10 is also still a question mark for them, despite Aidan Morgan’s progress this year.

It could be an interesting off-season on the recruitment front.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Reds fullback Jock Campbell makes a break between Pablo Matera and Sam Whitelock.

Crusaders doubts resurface

A few weeks ago, the Crusaders appeared to have regained their mojo with a big win in Canberra, but after two weeks of so-so performances against the Reds, question marks remain.

Sam Whitelock – two carries and seven tackles in 80 minutes on Friday – is either timing his run right or being tapped on the shoulder by Father Time.

George Bower’s hands deserted him, and the sight of Jack Goodhue being done on the outside suggests that he is months away from his best work.

They will be favourites heading into the clash against the Chiefs in Christchurch on Friday, but that game could go either way, particularly after the loss of Ethan Blackadder.

AJ Lam proves that depth is key

The second semifinal between the Blues and Brumbies won’t be anywhere near as close as the Blues’ two-point win in Canberra last month.

By beating up the Blues’ scrum, the Highlanders did the Aucklanders a big favour – there will be no complacency this week.

But, it’s really the Blues’ exceptional depth that makes them so hard to beat. AJ Lam is their fourth-choice wing, but his magnificent high-ball catch led to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s try against the Highlanders on Saturday – and it was just one example of his quality.

Super Rugby quarterfinals

At Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch: Crusaders 37 (Will Jordan try 15min, Richie Mo'unga try 55 min, Sevu Reece 64min, Tamaiti Williams try; 74min; Mo'unga 4 con, 3 pen) Reds 15 (Suliasi Vunivalu try 24min, Filipo Daugunu try 43min; Lawson Creighton con, pen). HT: 16-8.

At FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton: Chiefs 39 (Brad Weber tries 6min, 64min, Luke Jacobson try 22min, Alex Nankivell try 34min, Pita Gus Sowakula try 71min; Bryn Gatland 4 con, 2 pen) Waratahs 15 (Dylan Pietsch try 8min, Will Harris try 46min; Tane Edmed con, pen). HT: 27-10.

At Eden Park, Auckland: Blues 35 (Akira Ioane try 31min, Beauden Barrett 2 tries 35min, 48min, AJ Lam try 58min, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck try 69min; Stephen Perofeta 5 con), Highlanders 6 (Marty Banks 2 pen. HT: 14-6. Red card: Andrew Makalio (Highlanders) 22min.

At GIO Stadium, Canberra: Brumbies 35 (Folau Fainga'a try 26min, Irae Simone try 31min, Tom Banks try 64min, Tom Wright try 73 min; Nic White con, Noah Lolesio 2 con, 3 pen) Hurricanes 25 (Josh Moorby tries 17min & 39min; Jordie Barrett 5 pen). HT: 15-22. Red card: Len Ikitau (Brumbies) 22min. Yellow cards: Owen Franks (Hurricanes) 25min, Salesi Rayasi (Hurricanes) 72min.