Sam Cane filthy on Force, named on bench for Chiefs' semifinal against Crusaders

Super Rugby Pacific semifinal: Crusaders v Chiefs

Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

When: Friday, June 10, 7.05pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

Chiefs co-captain and All Blacks skipper Sam Cane admits he’s dirty with the way his latest injury was able to occur and surprised that the referees couldn’t later get involved.

Sidelined for the past two Super Rugby Pacific games with a knee problem, the openside flanker will return in Friday night’s semifinal against the Crusaders in Christchurch, though it will be via the bench, with coach Clayton McMillan opting for continuity in his loose trio as he waited till late in the week for his skipper to prove his fitness.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Sam Cane will play from the bench in the Chiefs’ Super Rugby Pacific semifinal against the Crusaders.

But while he’s delighted to be back on the park, Cane wasn’t about to hide his grievance about the play that caused his fortnight out, having had his right leg dived into by Argentina prop Santiago Medrano in the win over the Force in Hamilton on May 21.

“Yeah, pretty unhappy,” Cane told Stuff when asked about the incident post-training on Wednesday.

“Directly in the side and sort of targeting lower limbs – we’ve seen in league anything round those areas have been ruled out.

“The refs told me there’s nothing they can rule on, it’s not classed as foul play so the TMO can’t interfere.

“But it’s not a nice feeling having your knee buckling like that, and I’m probably lucky it wasn’t worse off when I look at the footage, it buckled a long way in.”

While initially reported as an MCL strain, Cane also revealed there was actually more to it than that.

“The scan showed a few different things, it was a lot different to what we thought,” he said. “So it was a bit more than a strain.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sam Cane was none too happy about how he sustained his knee injury against the Force last month.

“I’ve got some inflammation on the outside of my knee as well, and the tear, we don’t know if it was old or new, but it was a decent size. But the main thing is that it’s feeling good, so we’ll just go with that.”

After being left out of the final-round game against the Fijian Drua, Cane was on the brink of returning for the quarterfinal against the Waratahs but didn’t quite make it.

There is of course an All Blacks squad being named next Monday, too, and with other players performing well, he said he hasn’t as much felt the pressure as much as just “an accumulation of frustrations” with this setback.

“But you try and not let that get you down too much and just focus on what you can control, which is do everything I could in terms of rehab and recovery to make sure it’s right,” he said.

“I wanted to get some minutes under the belt leading into playoff footy. But at least I’m here now.”

And that’s only after the relief of getting through a training at FMG Stadium Waikato – the very scene of that injury – in a short turnaround week where Monday was low key and Wednesday was his only real option to fully test the knee out.

That schedule was partially what led to him being named on the bench, along with the form of the starting loose trio from the past two weeks – Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson and Pita Gus Sowakula.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has refused to rush Sam Cane back into the starting lineup.

“Clayton had a good discussion and explained his thinking and the logic,” Cane said.

“It wouldn’t have been right from a team’s point of view if I was named to start and then have to pull out and cause a reshuffle.

“So it gave everyone the best chance to prepare and play well. It just made sense. And I’m excited about coming off the pine and hopefully adding something.”

McMillan said he never has any preconceived decisions around replacements, so doesn’t know quite when he’ll introduce his 136-game veteran into the fray at Orangetheory Stadium.

“It’s really how the game’s flowing,” he said. “It’d be nice if it’s later rather than sooner, but we’ll see on the night.”

The Chiefs have two other changes to the side which beat the Waratahs last Saturday.

Emoni Narawa has been ill all week, which sees Josh Ioane promoted to take his place at fullback, and Chase Tiatia come onto the bench, while former All Blacks prop Atu Moli makes way for George Dyer, who will earn an eighth appearance on the pine in what McMillan labelled “a bit of a hunch” selection.

All Blacks lock Josh Lord is still sidelined by a knee injury, but should be available next week should the Chiefs make the final.

AT A GLANCE

Chiefs: Josh Ioane, Jonah Lowe, Alex Nankivell, Quinn Tupaea, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Bryn Gatland, Brad Weber (cc), Pita Gus Sowakula, Luke Jacobson, Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, Angus Ta’avao, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Sam Cane (cc), Xavier Roe, Rameka Poihipi, Chase Tiatia.