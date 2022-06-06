Scans to determine if injured All Blacks backrower Ethan Blackadder will miss test series

Ethan Blackadder of the Crusaders leaves the field, clutching his arm, in the quarterfinal of the Reds. He has since been diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder.

Scan results this week will determine if Crusaders flanker Ethan Blackadder has any hope of playing in the All Blacks’ July test series with Ireland.

The Crusaders confirmed on Monday that Blackadder will miss the rest of the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs after dislocating his left shoulder.

The 27-year-old left the field, clutching his arm, in the 64th minute of the Crusaders' 37-15 quarterfinal win over the Reds in Christchurch last Friday.

SKY SPORT Some dazzling tries see the Crusaders get a Super Rugby Pacific semifinal berth.

Coach Scott Robertson feared the worst for his tough backrower, and the Crusaders medical team confirmed on Monday that Blackadder had dislocated his left shoulder.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Ethan Blackadder from the Crusaders strides away from the Reds’ Dane Zander.

He will miss Friday’s semifinal against the Chiefs, and, the final – if the Crusaders qualify.

“A likely return-to-play timeframe won’t be known for a couple of weeks, but Ethan will not be available for the remainder of the DHL Super Rugby Pacific playoffs,’' the Crusaders said in a statement.

Blackadder – who earned nine test caps in 2021 – had been in vintage form in Super Rugby and would ordinarly be a strong All Blacks contender.

But his selection hopes could now be in doubt.

Crusaders assistant-coach Andrew Goodman said on Monday afternoon that Blackadder had been “in a bit of pain’' and was going to have further scans.

Asked about Blackadder's hopes of facing Ireland, Goodman said: “They're just waiting on further scans today, I think. Everyone’s hoping there’s some good news around that, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

“We're really gutted he hasn’t got the chance to finish the season off with us. He’s been an integral part - the boys voted him the Crusaders champion.’’

Goodman – once Blackadder’s head coach at the Tasman Mako – said the squad were “all hurting for Ethan, we know how hard he works, he's a great team man, and he's always bringing a laugh to the boys.

“We’ll make him feel how much he’s contributed and make him feel the love over the next couple of weeks’'.

Blackadder’s loss will be a blow for the Crusaders because of his toughness and ability to cover all three loose forward roles.

He began the season at blindside flanker, but has latterly played on the openside and deputised at No 8 against the Fijian Drua when Robertson rested Pablo Matera and Cullen Grace.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Tom Christie, pictured scoring a try against the Fijian Drua, is likely to replace the injured Ethan Blackadder for the Super Rugby Pacific semifinal.

Specialist openside Tom Christie, who replaced Blackadder against the Reds, is likely to wear the No 7 jersey for the semifinal breakdown duel against the Chiefs’ Luke Jacobson or Sam Cane.

Goodman said Christie and fellow loosie Corey Kellow were handy cover options.

“Tom was one of our form players through the start of the season and he’ll be pretty excited about a potential opportunity to get another run out there in the seven jersey. The same with Corey, he’s really taken his opportunities in that seven jumper when he's had the chance, as well.’’

While Blackadder is out, lock Quinten Strange is now available for selection after being sidelined since mid-April with a calf problem. “Anyone that’s been out that long comes back with a bit of edge, especially those locks, they are pretty niggly around the training field,’' Goodman said. “The boys have certainly felt his presence these last two weeks.’’

Apart from Blackadder, the Crusaders have no other injury concerns.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Sevu Reece celebrates his try for the Crusaders in the quarterfinal against the Reds.

Goodman confirmed All Blacks wing Sevu Reece was “bouncing around like his normal self’' last Friday after successfully completing concussion protocols following a head knock that forced him off the final the week before in the final round-robin game against the Reds.

Reece scored a try in the Crusaders’ quarterfinal victory.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Crusaders coaches Scott Robertson and Jason Ryan with captain Scott Barrett and the Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy in 2021.

The semifinal will be Robertson and forwards coach Jason Ryan’s 100th match in charge of the Crusaders since 2017.

Goodman was “stoked’' for them , although he predicted “it probably won't be mentioned at all during the week’’ by the pair.

“I've got so much respect for both of them, obviously Razor for giving me my opportunity here five years ago. Over the last couple of years, they’ve become really good friends. We’ve got an awesome work environment here ... but there's a lot of good social times outside work, as well.’'

Tickets for the semifinal go on public sale at 10am on Tuesday.