Crusaders to kick off Super Rugby title defence at home against Chiefs

The defending Super Rugby Pacific champion Crusaders will kick off the 2023 competition against the Chiefs during an opening round that focuses on traditional rivalries.

Australian teams will also break fresh ground as the NSW Waratahs christen the new Allianz Stadium in Sydney against the ACT Brumbies, also on Friday, February 24.

The opening weekend will also see Pasifika pride on the line as Moana Pasifika host the Fijian Drua at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland in the start of historic campaigns for last year’s two competition newcomers.

The Drua will play six home matches in Fiji, while Moana Pasifika will take a home match to Apia for their first Super Rugby Pacific match in Samoa.

READ MORE:

* Highlanders heading back to Invercargill for home match in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific

* All Blacks win Rugby Championship despite Springboks' victory over Argentina

* 'Laughing at us again': World media reacts as Wallabies crushed by All Blacks



The final fixtures of the opening weekend will see the Highlanders host the Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, the Hurricanes travel to Brisbane to play the Queensland Reds and the Western Force host the Melbourne Rebels in Perth.

Round two from March 3-5 will be the previously announced Super Round at AAMI Park in Melbourne where all 12 teams will gather for a high-stakes festival of rugby.

SKY SPORT Crusaders limit Blues to a single try as Sevu Reece puts the finishing touch on a deserved victory in the Super Rugby Pacific final.

The 2023 draw will see all 12 teams play a total of 14 matches during the regular season, 11 round-robin fixtures plus three additional rivalry matches which will see each team play a home and away series against three other teams.

Family-friendly afternoon kick-offs are a feature of the draw with 24 daytime matches in total.

The regular season wraps up on Saturday, June 4, with the eight-team finals series kicking off in the second weekend of June.

“There is a real feeling that Super Rugby Pacific is ready for take-off after a successful, but Covid disrupted the inaugural season,’’ New Zealand Rugby general manager professional rugby and performance, Chris Lendrum said.

“We saw massive potential on the field in 2022, but also some huge challenges off it, so to have a fully integrated and uninterrupted draw in 2023 is great news for the players and the fans. I think we are going to see one of Super Rugby’s most competitive seasons.”

Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos said having all teams play each other would be important.

“Being able to play regularly in front of home fans, and to travel across the Tasman and around the Pacific is massive for the competition, especially for fans, who can support their teams through a full home schedule.

“Everyone saw what Super Rugby Pacific had to offer in its first season and all 12 clubs have taken that excitement into the off-season and will be primed for a shot at the title in 2023.”

Key features of the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific draw: