Chiefs 'manufacture' unique Japan deal for young playmaker Kaleb Trask

Young playmaker Kaleb Trask is leaving his Chiefs contract a year early to play in Japan, but, the catch is he will be back for the Super Rugby club in 2024.

While rugby sabbaticals are now nothing new in New Zealand rugby, they have typically only involved experienced All Blacks, but Trask’s gig with the Mie Honda Heat is a unique one aimed at trying to accelerate the development of a promising player.

Thanks to the open-mindedness of Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan, Trask, instead of fighting for game time in 2023 with a host of other strong candidates, has been given the option to take his game offshore to bank more time at No 10, before linking back up with the Chiefs for the following two seasons.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Kaleb Trask has struggled to bank much game time in his three seasons with the Chiefs.

The out-of-the-box approach is seen as a win-win for both parties in that McMillan – already with returning All Black Damian McKenzie, one-test All Black Josh Ioane, the ever-improving Bryn Gatland and young talent Rivez Reihana all on the books – can fill a gap elsewhere in the squad, while expecting Trask, 23, to add plenty of value on return as a more accomplished first five-eighth.

READ MORE:

After debuting in 2020, Trask has logged just 23 games for the Chiefs, and more so in recent times at fullback, or from the bench, with several injuries also hampering his cause.

“We’ve got a number of players that have the ability to play 10 and 15, and there’s probably a need for us to get a better balance in our squad,” McMillan said in explaining the Trask move.

“So one of the ways we were able to try and achieve the better balance, but also to ensure that we’re actually setting ourselves up for the future was to, I guess, manufacture a deal where Kaleb would be contracted to the Chiefs long-term, but that he’d effectively take a 12-month sabbatical in Japan.

“Our expectation is that he plays 10 or 12 games leading Bay of Plenty around at 10, he has a whole season leading Honda at 10, and then comes back and plays NPC again, and when he comes back to us in 2024 he’s had the benefit of getting 30-40 games under his belt running the cutter.

“We do have a lot of faith in him. He’s fluctuated between 10 and 15, and he’s a talented rugby player, but driving a team around a field is not as easy as some people might like to think it is. And the only way you really get better is by being out in the middle.”

SKY SPORT Waikato looked to have blown their chance of hosting a playoff until they hit top gear in Hamilton.

McMillan, having also worked with Trask at Bay of Plenty, even rates the youngster so highly to feel he should have claims for highest honours on his return, when Richie Mo’unga is set for a two-year stint in Japan and Beauden Barrett is also off contract.

“We have every bit of confidence that he’s going to make the most of the opportunity and come back to us ready to stake a real claim not just for the starting jersey at the Chiefs, but for the All Blacks post-World Cup.”

While there have been no guarantees from Honda about how they would use Trask, the Chiefs coaching staff have had dialogue with the Japanese club and McMillan noted Honda had specifically been hunting for first-fives, so anticipated no issue.

As for Trask himself, he said there was no feeling of devaluation, and rather an appreciation for the bigger picture and the rewards embracing this opportunity could bring.

“They [the Chiefs] definitely reinforced that they weren’t trying to get rid of me or anything, they just wanted me to go over and get some good game time,” he said.

“It was a hard decision to make to go over. That wasn’t the first thing I wanted to do, but the more I thought about it, the more I thought it was the best idea for myself.”

And the money, too, must be decent?

“It’s not too bad,” he admitted with a laugh, “it’s definitely not as much as what those other guys are getting over there”.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Kaleb Trask will complete the NPC season with Bay of Plenty before heading to Japan.

Honda, who have a Kiwi Tony Hanks as high performance manager, was not the only club Trask talked to.

However, his one-year commitment fitted perfectly as they are placing a huge emphasis on winning promotion from division two of the Japan Rugby League One competition next year, and in turn have also signed star Pumas flanker Pablo Matera and Wallabies winger Tom Banks.

Trask will jet to Japan a week after his last game of the NPC season for Bay of Plenty, which could come as soon as this Sunday, with the Steamers facing a re-match against Waikato in the quarterfinals in Hamilton.