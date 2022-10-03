Highlanders appoint Englishman Richard Whiffin as attack coach in surprise move

The Black Ferns are playing in their first Rugby World Cup on home soil in October and November.

The Highlanders have sprung a surprise by naming Richard Whiffin as attack coach for the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Whiffin, a 39-year-old Englishman, is currently in New Zealand working with Wales’ women’s team for the Rugby World Cup, and previously held roles at Scarlets, Gloucester and London Irish.

The Highlanders’ attack underperformed this year, and Whiffin’s appointment signals that new head coach Clarke Dermody wants to bring a completely fresh perspective to Dunedin.

“That certainly something that ‘Derms’ made clear when we spoke,” Whiffin said on Monday. “He was keen for me to bring those northern hemisphere ideas and something different to what they'd been used to for a fair bit.

”Tony Brown has done a great job down there for a number of years. I think he [Dermody] just wanted a different philosophy on different ways to attack.”

Whiffin, who has been an admirer and student of Super Rugby for as long as he can remember, said the Highlanders backline had some “weapons” in players such as Thomas Umaga-Jensen and Jona Nareki that just needed to be unleashed.

"Part of the interview process was looking at the Highlanders game and seeing how I could influence that,” he said.

“I think there's some absolute weapons that need to be used in the wider channels, and some real good youngsters coming through in that backline.

WRU New Highlanders attack coach Richard Whiffin is already in New Zealand as attack coach for Wales’ women’s team at the Rugby World Cup.

“I think if we can work a little bit harder on our connections and our ability to attack as a full 15, I think we can really release some of those options that maybe didn't get much of an opportunity over the last campaigns.

"It's certainly been my philosophy to get the ball into the wide channels. I just think there are different ways of being able to do that.

"I think the key thing as well is how we can upskill the rugby intelligence of some of those younger guys to really get that backline hissing."

“But for now my priority is on preparing Wales women for the Rugby World Cup starting with Scotland on the weekend”.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images New Highlanders attack coach Richard Whiffin has vowed to unleash ‘weapons’ such as Otago winger Jona Nareki.

Whiffin never played rugby professionally but joined London Irish as an analyst as a 22-year-old. He thrived in the role and was promoted to assistant coach in 2010, before joining Gloucester as the head of their academy.

Dermody already has an association with Whiffin from his days as a player with London Irish, but his interest was really piqued after speaking to former All Blacks attack coach Brad Mooar and former Highlanders defence coach Glenn Delaney, both of whom worked with Whiffin at Scarlets.

Their feedback was positive, which prompted Dermody to contact Whiffin about the attack coach role.

Whiffin will initially join on a one-year deal and at this stage his family – he has three young children – will remain in the UK.

“I worked with Richard when I was player and was impressed by his abilities then, he has since gone on to do a great deal more in some of the toughest competitions in Europe,” Dermody said in a statement.

“His experiences with Gloucester, the Scarlets, England U20s and the Welsh women’s team will no doubt add to our environment.

“While his portfolio is attack his background suggests he has the ability to get the best out of our players and get them to improve their all-round game.”

Whiffin joins Dermody, coaching mentor Chris Boyd, defence coach Dave Dillon and skills/backs coach Riki Flutey in the revamped Highlanders coaching setup.

Otago coach Tom Donnelly is expected to get the assistant coach role, with a focus on the forwards.